Riot opens up about Agent-specific keybindings in the latest Ask Valorant

Riot Games addressed the topic of Agent-specific keybinds on February 11th's Ask Valorant.

Agent-specific keybinds are quality of life additions in Valorant that have the potential to improve gameplay.

The player base has been requesting the feature since launch. During a previous Ask Valorant, Riot Games addressed the feature, promising that it would be added soon.

This is Ask VALORANT. We collect your questions and select a few to get answered every other week. Got questions you want answered? Leave them in the comments below. https://t.co/ofdcXnrISk — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 19, 2020

During the Ask Valorant on February 11th, 2021, the developers circled back to the topic of Agent-specific keybinds. Even though they were unable to provide a date, Riot Games did promise a potential time frame for the feature to be added.

What are Agent-specific keybinds?

Players choose from a wide roster of Agents with varying abilities in Valorant to play a match. Currently, there are a total of 14 Valorant Agents, broadly categorized into four divisions based on the suggested play style.

Each of the 14 Agents has a unique set of abilities specific to the character. Every Agent has two basic abilities, a signature ability and an ultimate ability.

By default, the keys are bound to each type of ability. Changing a keybind for a specific ability of a specific character will change the keybind of that type of ability for every Agent.

The Agent-specific keybinds ensure that each Agent has a specific binded key combination that does not interfere with another Agent’s keybind combination. Games such as Overwatch and DOTA utilize Agent-specific keybinds.

When will Valorant get Agent-specific keybinds?

Back in July 2020, months after the game's launch, Jason Falcone, the principal UX designer, addressed the matter of Agent-specific keybinds in Valorant. He said:

Agent-specific keybinds are very high on our priority list, and we've already started work on the feature. The exact patch timing is still unknown, but it's something we want to deliver to players ASAP.

After seven months, the Ask Valorant has circled back to the topic of Agent-specific keybinds. Regarding updates on the quality of life feature, the developer mentioned that it is still on the list of priorities for the developer team.

The developers are hopeful that the feature will be added by the end of the year, possibly in Episode 3.

Agent Specific Keybinds are currently in development. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/bk9AJ97O4j — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 11, 2021

Good players can utilize them better and thus increasing their ceiling. Casual players or new players to fps's won't know how to use them. Thus falling behind the better players. — goodluckBrian (@gudluckBrian) June 19, 2020

I really don’t think it’s that deep. Keybinds come down to preference not skill. Allowing agent-specific keybind changes is more of a quality of life/consistency thing than anything else. — Jared (@JaredTheos) June 19, 2020

For example I would like to keep flashes for breach, omen, Reyna, and Phoenix all on my mouse, but instead they’re scattered across 3-4 different keys. It would just add some consistency which allows people to pick up new agents more readily — Jared (@JaredTheos) June 19, 2020

And this is something even a brand new player could utilize but it wouldn’t affect the skill ceiling at all since it’s something anyone can do in the menu — Jared (@JaredTheos) June 19, 2020

With Episode 2 already underway, fans are eager for the quality of life update. The Agent-specific keybinds in Valorant have the potential to improve the gameplay flow of a player.