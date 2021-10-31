Rise vs Cloud9 Blue, VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier Grand Finals: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Rise will face Cloud9 Blue in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Last Chance Qualifier tonight. After almost a week of thrilling encounters, it all comes down to the final matchday of the tournament. Both teams are ready to give their best shot to claim the title in this best-of-five series today.
The winner will join the other two NA teams, i.e., Sentinels and Team Envy, in the Valorant Champions 2021 in December.
Previewing Rise vs Cloud9 Blue at Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier
Rise has been in excellent form since the beginning of the NA Last Chance Qualifier. Cloud9 Blue, meanwhile, dropped to the Lower Bracket after losing to Rise in the Upper Semi-finals.
However, they have pulled themselves up and secured a spot in the Grand Finals and got a chance to take revenge.
Predictions
Based on current form, Rise is the favorite to win the match tonight. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. The side has defeated some big names like 100 Thieves and Faze Clan.
With players like Kevin "Poised" Ngo, Ryan "Shanks" Ngo, and Phat "Supamen" Le in the team, Rise has a great chance of winning.
Meanwhile, Cloud9 Blue is ready to take revenge for their recent loss. With pros like Nathan "leaf" Orf and the experienced Anthony "vanity" Malaspina in the team, they can pull off a miracle tonight. However, the smart money is on Rise coming out on top.
Head-to-head
Rise is clearly ahead in the head-to-head with Cloud9 Blue, defeating the latter in both previous encounters.
Recent results
Rise and Cloud9 Blue both have won four out of their last five games in all competitions.
Possible rosters
Both teams may go with the following lineups in today's NA Last Chance Qualifier Grand Finals.
Rise
- Ryan "Shanks" Ngo
- Phat "supamen" Le
- Kevin "POISED" Ngo
- Derrek "Derrek" Ha
- Jason "neptune" Tran
Cloud9 Blue
- Mitch "mitch" Semago
- Nathan "leaf" Orf
- Son "xeta" Seon-ho
- Erick "Xeppaa" Bach
- Anthony "vanity" Malaspina
When and where to watch
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Fans can watch the Grand Finals between Rise and Cloud9 Blue at the NA Last Chance Qualifier on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on November 1 from 00.30 pm IST.
Q. Who will be champions of the NA Last Chance Qualifier?
Rise
Cloud9 Blue