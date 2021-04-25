Rooter announced Tri-Nation Valorant Tournament Rise of Legends 2021

Popular game streaming application organization Rooter recently announced Rise of Legends 2021, a Valorant Invitational tournament between India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Rooter is a well-known India-based gaming streaming platform with a focus on mobile gaming. Rooter recently announced the Rise of Legends 2021, a Valorant Invitational Tournament with a prize pool of ₹4,000,000. 16 teams from the three-nation team will face off in the Valorant tournament on May 5th, 2021.

Rooter RIse of Legends 2021, Tri-nation Valorant Invitational Tournament Invited Teams

16 Valorant teams from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have been invited to join the Rooter Rise of Legends 2021. The team will be in the tournament from 5th May to 13th May 2021.

The invited teams for the Rooter Rise of Legends 2021 Valorant Tournament are as follows:

Teams from India:

Reckoning Esports

Godlike Esports

Global Esports

Team Mahi

Force one esports

Team Rebellious Gaming

S8UL esports

Samurai esports

Teams from Bangladesh:

GSC headhunters

Lariox Esports

Zeusaberz esports

Exceeli Esports

Teams from Sri Lanka:

Team Gunslingers

Team Xiphos Outplay

UG ZeGG esports

Team WG Mist Walkers

The total prize pool for the Valorant tournament is ₹4,00,000, and it will take place from 5th May 2021.

Rooter RIse of Legends 2021, Tri-nation Valorant Invitational Tournament Schedule and Prize Pool

The Rooter Rise of Legends Tournament will take place over eight days, concluding on 13th May 2021.

From day 1 to 4, the group stage matches will occur between the four groups of four teams. Each group will consist of two Indian teams, one Bangladeshi team, and one Sri Lankan team.

The top teams from each group will face off in the Semi-finals on days 5 and 6, where the winning teams will move on to the finals, and the losing teams will face off for third place.

The Loser Bracket final for third place will take place on day 7, and the grand finale Winner Bracket will take place on the final day.

The prize pool distribution is as follows:

Winner Bracket

Champion (1st place) ₹1,40,000

Runner up (2nd place) ₹1,10,000

Loser Bracket

Champion (3rd place) ₹90,000

Runner up (4th place) ₹60,000

Fans are excited to see which team from the three nations will become the champion in the Rooter Rise of Legends 2021 Valorant Invitational Tournament.