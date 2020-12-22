Valorant's 20/60/20 rule and how it keeps in-game matchmaking balanced

According to reports on Reddit, Valorant follows the 20/60/20 rule for matchmaking, which keeps the game enjoyable as well as competitive for players.

According to Redditor u/pinkbestcolour's post on the r/Valorant subreddit, Valorant has a 20/60/20 rule for matchmaking. The number of matches that anyone plays on Valorant is divided into three categories. These categories are:

Win regardless of the respective player's performance in the match.

Defeat regardless of the respective player's performance in the match.

Matches whose result is determined by the respective player's performance in the match.

According to the report, 20% of a player's match results in victory, and another 20% results in defeat, irrespective of their performance.

However, the remaining 60% is what makes the difference. Usually turning out to be close games, these 60% matches is what truly determines a player's skill in Valorant.

Here's everything that players need to know about the 20/60/20 matchmaking rule in Valorant and how it is a massively positive thing for the FPS title.

The 20/60/20 matchmaking rule in Valorant

The 20/60/20 rule in Valorant is not something new when it comes to multiplayer. However, the values used by Riot Games for the FPS title is extremely different from what the community has seen so far.

With online multiplayer games like Overwatch and Naruto: Shinobi Striker reportedly having a 40/20/40 system, the number of games where the player gets to make an impact is a meager 20%.

Nevertheless, with Valorant, players get to make an impact in almost 60% of the games that they play. This, in turn, makes Valorant one of the few games to emphasize so heavily on the player's skills. However, the Redittor also clarified that each defeat should not be chalked as one from the 20% defeat quota.

It is expected that players might face multiple close defeats. However, these close games are more likely to be from the 60% quota than the 20% defeat quota. The Redditor also advised players to record these games to watch and understand how to build on their skills.

While most multiplayer games have a 40/20/40 rule, which provides a meager 20% of matches determined by the player's own skill and ability, Valorant's 20/60/20 rule provides a vast pool of 60% matches, which are determined by the player's own ability and skills.

Nevertheless, the 20/60/20 rule has never been officially confirmed by Riot Games. Hence it remains a community-made theory. However, with the massive upvotes that the Reddit post received, it seems like a major part of the community supports the theory.