Run It Back 2 skin bundle is headed to Valorant this holiday season

Valorant is expected to release the Run It Back 2 bundle featuring weapon skins from previously released skin collections at a discounted rate.

Run It Back 2 collection, similar to its predecessor, brings back 5 different weapon skins from collections released in previous acts. Since the success of the initial Run It Back collection, fans have been requesting Riot Games to bring back old weapon cosmetics.

Run It Back 2 collection will feature 5 different weapon skins at a discounted rate. While the price of the collection hasn't been announced yet, the first Run It Back collection featured skins at a 33% discount when purchased as a bundle.

Valorant has a unique collection of weapon cosmetics that appeal to the game's diverse community. Weapon skins are categorized based on their cost and are available to the entire playerbase of Valorant.

The exclusivity of weapon skins and collections in Valorant has had players requesting Riot Games to bring back a few fan-favorite skins. Due to endless requests from the game's community, Riot Games introduced the initial Run It Back collection on January 12, 2021.

Valorant plans to release a sequel to the 2021 Run It Back collection by featuring a bundle of 5 different Premium weapon skins. The skins available in the Run It Back 2 bundle are:

Prime 2.0 - Odin

Forsaken - Vandal

Origin - Operator

Recon - Spectre

Tethered Realms - Ghost

Run It Back 2 collection of weapon skins is expected to make its way into the in-game store within the next two weeks. The Snowfall Collection is set to replace the Valorant Champions 2021 collection on December 13, 2021. Players can expect the Run It Back 2 bundle to be released after the Snowfall Collection expires.

Shiick @Shiick Looking at it, seems it's gonna release for the new year. So the timeline should be:

- Today: Snowfall bundle

Skin collections on Valorant are only available for two weeks after their release. After this, players cannot purchase the collection as a whole and will have to individually buy the weapons from the offers section of the in-game store.

