ScreaM points out one small difference between Valorant and CS2

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is one of the most iconic figures in all of FPS. With a decade of experience in professional Counter-Strike and his current stint in Valorant, it is safe to say that he knows a thing or two more about the games than the average player.

ScreaM, during a recent Twitch stream, gave his take on the main difference between CS2 and Valorant. He pointed out the fact that the former has a much more direct gameplay loop than that of Valorant. As he put it,

"In CS all you can do is 1, 2, 3, and you go in. Headshot. I flash for you, that's it. Nothing like, 'Oh, I have my ult, wait. 20 seconds for my stun, okay. You ready for my arrow?"

As a man known for his one-taps, ScreaM really seems to praise the simplicity of CS2.

The difference between CS2 and Valorant, according to ScreaM

CS2 and Valorant are two games that are simultaneously similar yet drastically different from one another. Almost everyone who has played both can attest to this. While Valve's is a more grounded take on the tactical shooter genre, Riot Games' title with its agents and abilities provides a different kind of depth.

As ScreaM has pointed out, you have to take alot of variables into account in Valorant. What the Agents and their abilities do, and what plays well against what, are all things you have to actively consider while playing.

CT spawn on CS2's Inferno (Image via Valve)

But in CS2, every player starts off from the same baseline and it is purely their mechanics and game-sense that makes all the difference. This is not to say that the game lacks complexity. CS2 can be quite intimidating at times and the strats that you can pull off with utilities is nothing to scoff at. Less variables does not nessessarily equate to less complicated game in this context.

Valorant offers you 24 different Agents to play as with unique sets of abilities for each of them. This adds layers to the game and makes each match distinct from the last. Any combination of these Agents in a 5v5 match can offer you a unique and exhilarating experience.

Agents menu in valoant (Image via Riot Games)

CS2, however, manages to still keep it's freshness alive, despite not having a roster of characters to choose from. There are Ts and CTs, with minimal difference when it comes to guns and utility.

Infact, this lack of variables is part of what makes the game so enjoyable. When every character in a match is practically identical, it falls on the individual player to make all the difference - and that is exactly why a lot of gamers like ScreaM still prefer the antiquated design of Counter-Strike 2 over most shooters.