Sentinel’s Hunter “SicK” Mims expresses his thoughts regarding single duelist line-ups in Valorant

Valorant pro "SicK" recently tweeted his thoughts regarding a single duelist line-up in Valorant. The Sentinel player believes that the two duelists lineup is still the way to go.

Still feel like 2 duelist is the way to go, having only 1 makes taking sites/retaking sites a little awkward. Early on our team ran 1 duelist on most maps but more often than not we got countered by pure aggression. Will be interesting to see the metas clash though on LAN. — Hunter Mims (@SicK_cs) March 5, 2021

Valorant is a tactical FPS game by Riot Games, which requires utmost coordination between all the parties involved. Since the game's release, double duelist line-ups have always been standard until the recent patches. The teams are now running a single duelist line-up.

Valorant agent combinations

Valorant agents have their own set of abilities and styles, segregating them into the following four categories:

Duelist

Controller

Sentinel

Initiator

While all the different categories' agents have their useful aspects, Duelists have one of the most dangerous jobs. They are gun-running agents picked to secure the enemy site or defend against attackers from entering the home site.

Once the initiators give flashes and pave the way, duelists are next to enter and start clearing all sections of the sites. They are one of the most important factors in deciding the fate of a team.

Recent meta in Valorant

Valorant duelists in the game are:

Reyna

Jett

Phoenix

Raze

Yoru

Valorant's meta has always been to run two different duelists in a single line-up on defense or offense. Rather than the meta, double duelists have been a definitive factor in fail-safes.

However, teams have recently become more keen on running a single duelist line-up to make space for more controllers, sentinels, or initiators. With more controller agents and tactical maps, it is important to emphasize crowd control rather than focusing on gunfights.

However, SicK thought otherwise. He said,

Still feel like 2 duelist is the way to go, having only 1 makes taking sites/retaking sites a little awkward. Early on our team ran 1 duelist on most maps but more often than not we got countered by pure aggression.

Although this is his opinion, SicK isn't sure if it will work out. He wants to check the meta for LAN tournaments before opening further. He also thinks it all depends on the player or the specific team to pull off such a line-up.

But it also depends on the players on the team. If you have more passive players maybe 1 duelist can be good. But it feels good to have an established frontline with 2. — Hunter Mims (@SicK_cs) March 5, 2021

Community reactions

The community also backed SicK's opinion. Some still think a single duelist option is more viable.