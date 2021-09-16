Sentinels lose their first-ever LAN series to G2 at Valorant Champions Tour Berlin

In a shocking turn of events, Sentinels lost their first-ever Valorant LAN series to G2 eSports, who ended as the top seed in their group at the VCT Masters Berlin 2021.

The first match started at Icebox, with G2 taking an unassailable lead, similar to what happened when the two teams went head to head a few days back. G2 won the first map 13-3, with the match lasting a little over 31 minutes.

But this time around, there was no coming back for the Masters Reykjavik champions, as G2's keloqz put on a show of his own by picking Jett and bagging 23 kills on the first map with a combat score of 376.

On the flip side, Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan was the MVP for Sentinels with 11 kills and a combat score of 219.

SEN zombs has been a pretty dependable player on the Sentinels' roster for a while now. However, he only managed a single kill on the map, reiterating how well G2 had prepared for the re-match.

The second match at Split started in a similar fashion, but Sentinels showed some resistance. However, they were no match for G2 nukkye and keloqz, and lost the second map 13-11.

However, both teams will make their way to the playoffs and would love to face one another in the finals if they continue their dominance at the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Masters Berlin.

Sentinels vs G2: A battle of wits at Valorant Champions Tour Berlin

The two teams have been at each other's necks for a while now. G2 handed Sentinels their first ever map loss on LAN the other day, and this time around, their first-ever LAN series loss.

The players didn't skip a single opportunity to take virtual jabs at each other. Twitter witnessed a battle of wits even before the match ended, and while a little banter is always good, things are gradually heating up.

In fact, G2 has taken things up a notch with their Twitter cover page saying: **** Sentinels.

G2 Esports @G2esports apology for poor english



when were you when Sentinels dies?



i was sat at home eating pringels when keloqz ring



‘Sentinels is kill’ apology for poor english



when were you when Sentinels dies?



i was sat at home eating pringels when keloqz ring



‘Sentinels is kill’

Also Read

TenZ @TenZOfficial Lost against G2 0-2 GG’s they played rly well today and had some good reads, first match lost on LAN but losing is an important part of growing as a team. Playing against F4Q again tmrw! Pretty sure we are secured #2 seed Lost against G2 0-2 GG’s they played rly well today and had some good reads, first match lost on LAN but losing is an important part of growing as a team. Playing against F4Q again tmrw! Pretty sure we are secured #2 seed

Sentinels still have their status as the best Valorant team in the world. However, this defeat reiterates that they're not invincible and that other teams have come back stronger on the Valorant Champions Tour Berlin.

Edited by R. Elahi