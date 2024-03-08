Sentinels has made a big roster move just days before VCT Masters Madrid. The organization has let go of one of its Controller players, Bryan "pANcada" Luna. The Brazilian was benched in February 2024, with Zellsis carrying on his duties.

With Zellsis onboard, the new roster of the American org has achieved new heights in the game. This led to them winning VCT 2024: Americas Kickoff and securing a spot in Masters Madrid. Sentinels eventually decided to let pANcada go as their substitute with no buyout terms. In an official X post, the organization said:

"He’s too talented of a player and a teammate to keep him as a sixth. He belongs on a VCT team and we are working to help facilitate that."

curry to replace pANcada in Sentinels roster

Following the departure of pANcada, the North American org was quick to bring in a star player to fill their substitute position. Rahul "curry" Nemani joined them as their sixth man following his split with Cloud9 in November 2023. He had an on-and-off relationship with C9 since 2022.

But now it looks like curry is ready to call the American org his new home. Interestingly, he is not the only one who can call C9 his old home. Sentinels is slowly bringing in past talent from C9 into its Valorant roster. Currently, curry is the third former Cloud9 player in Sentinels, with TenZ and Zellsis enjoying notable stints with the team in the past.

The Cloud9 connection between Sentinels players

The complete Valorant roster with content creator tarik (Image via Sentinels/X)

The biggest example will be Sentinels' marquee player, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo. He played for Cloud9 Blue for the better part of 2020 before joining his current organization in March 2021 and has been here ever since. Coincidentally, today (March 9) marks the completion of TenZ's third year with the North American giants.

Another recent example of a former C9 talent is Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro. He initially joined Sentinels from Version1 for a brief period in July 2022 to help the team with the VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers. However, once Valorant entered its franchising stage, Zellsis moved to Cloud9.

Ahead of the 2024 VCT season, Zellsis returned to Sentinels as a substitute and was soon promoted to the main roster. While three players from the American org were previously with C9, one of their content creators is also a former Cloud9 member - none other than streaming sensation Tarik "tarik" Celik.

Tarik rose to fame with his exceptional skills in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. During his prime, he played for the Cloud9 CS:GO team (August 2017-July 2018), notably winning the 2018 Boston Major, the only edition of a Major won by a North American team.

But now he calls the American org his home, the same for TenZ, Zellsis, and now curry. Maybe this C9 synergy will prove key for them to lift the VCT Masters trophy. Stay tuned for the results of the upcoming Masters event in Madrid, Spain.