F4Q vs Sentinels Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters prediction, head to head, live streaming details, and more

As the round 1 matches on the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021: Stage 3 Berlin is in full swing, the Valorant community awaits the upcoming F4Q and Sentinels match-up.

After one half against @officialF4Q we can confidently say the judge is meta. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) September 13, 2021

After showing such dominating show against the Valorant roster of G2, Sentinels look to make another clean-sweep possible against F4Q. F4Q, on the other hand, is one of the top teams in the Korean region.

Oh no Sentinels stole F4Q's spot — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) August 12, 2021

Sentinels has been one of the best, if not the best, Valorant team in the North American region. After the addition of Tyson “TenZ” Ngo in their official roster, Sentinels has been unstoppable. Not only did they win the first two VCT Masters, but they are also looking more potent than ever going into the final Masters of VCT 2021.

The opening Valorant rosters of Sentinels and F4Q

The opening roster of Sentinels and F4Q in the upcoming round 1 match-up of Group D in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Masters Berlin are:

F4Q

Yoo “FiveK” Sung-min

Chae “Bunny” Joon-hyuk

Kim “Efina” Nak-yeon

Kim “zunba” Joon-hyuk

Jeong “Esperanza” Jin-cheol

Sentinels

Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan

Hunter “SicK” Mims

Jared “zombs” Gitlin

Michael “dapr” Gulino

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Head to head results of F4Q and Sentinels

Throughout this time since the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 started its execution with the Stage 1 Challengers for respective regions leading up to the Masters where all the champions from each region faced off, Sentinels and F4Q are yet to come face-to-face.

F4Q is a reasonably new team compared to most veteran Valorant teams such as Sentinels, as they were formed in late 2020 and have played only a few matches since then. While they qualified for the VCT 2021 Stage 1 Masters, Stage 2 was not so fruitful. This is their final chance to leave their mark and qualify for the VCT Champions held in December.

Recent results for F4Q and Sentinels

In the recent ten series that Sentinels have stepped into, they have dominated nine of those series.

Recent matches of Sentinels (Image via Liquipedia)

On the other end, despite being a relatively new roster, F4Q has shown their prowess as they go into the series with a 9-1 series score in their recent ten series.

Recent matches of F4Q (Image via Liquipedia)

Sentinels or F4Q, which team will triumph?

While both teams are going into this series with an almost spotless track record, there are much more factors that one has to think about before predicting which team will win the upcoming series.

Sentinels has left its mark in the history of Valorant as one of the strongest teams in the World. Hailing from the North American region, Sentinels has dominated almost all matches they have stepped into, even going up against juggernauts of the European region such as Alliance, G2, etc.

F4Q, on the other end, is a fairly new team compact with pure mechanical skill. However, one thing that they lack in terms of being in such a vast stage is experience. Experience is an irreplaceable aspect of a match-up when a team like Sentinels is going up against F4Q. While it is hard to say which team is better, the experience gap speaks for itself.

Even the Valorant community will predominantly root for Sentinels over F4Q in the upcoming round 1 match.

When and where to watch the series?

The match is live right now, as the viewers can catch the series at the official Twitch channel of Valorant.

