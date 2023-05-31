seven Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Johann "seven" Hernandez, born on August 13, 2005, is a promising Mexican esports player who has made a name for himself in the world of Valorant. Currently showcasing his skills as a member of TSM, seven has proven to be a valuable asset to the teams he has played for.

Originally hailing from Mexico, seven has carved out a place for himself in the competitive Valorant scene. With a solid track record, he has played for various teams throughout his career, including the notable team T1. In TSM's most recent match against Disguised on May 17, 2023, seven displayed his talent and determination to succeed.

All of seven's Valorant settings and gear

Presently, seven is actively competing in the VCT 2023 - Challengers North America: Playoffs, showcasing his commitment to playing at the highest level of Valorant esports. As he continues to make strides in his career, seven has already accumulated total winnings amounting to $9,718.75, a testament to his skill and potential.

Note: seven's settings have been collected from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.25

eDPI: 400

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Black

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: NA

Outer Line Length: NA

Outer Line Thickness: NA

Outer Line Offset: NA

Movement Error: NA

Firing Error: NA

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: V

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Lenovo Legion Y25-25

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Unknown

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

As a rising star in the Valorant's Mexican esports scene, seven's dedication and skill have garnered attention and recognition. With his involvement in high-profile tournaments such as the VCT 2023 - Challengers North America, he continues to make strides toward establishing himself as a formidable force in the Valorant professional circuit.

