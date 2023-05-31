seven Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Johann "seven" Hernandez, born on August 13, 2005, is a promising Mexican esports player who has made a name for himself in the world of Valorant. Currently showcasing his skills as a member of TSM, seven has proven to be a valuable asset to the teams he has played for.
Originally hailing from Mexico, seven has carved out a place for himself in the competitive Valorant scene. With a solid track record, he has played for various teams throughout his career, including the notable team T1. In TSM's most recent match against Disguised on May 17, 2023, seven displayed his talent and determination to succeed.
All of seven's Valorant settings and gear
Presently, seven is actively competing in the VCT 2023 - Challengers North America: Playoffs, showcasing his commitment to playing at the highest level of Valorant esports. As he continues to make strides in his career, seven has already accumulated total winnings amounting to $9,718.75, a testament to his skill and potential.
Note: seven's settings have been collected from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.25
- eDPI: 400
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Black
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: NA
- Outer Line Length: NA
- Outer Line Thickness: NA
- Outer Line Offset: NA
- Movement Error: NA
- Firing Error: NA
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: V
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Lenovo Legion Y25-25
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Unknown
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
As a rising star in the Valorant's Mexican esports scene, seven's dedication and skill have garnered attention and recognition. With his involvement in high-profile tournaments such as the VCT 2023 - Challengers North America, he continues to make strides toward establishing himself as a formidable force in the Valorant professional circuit.