Rank-based rewards and severe AFK penalties are being introduced in Valorant through patch 2.03

Following the 2.02 Patch notes for Valorant, Riot Games' senior designer Jon “EvrMoar” Walker discussed the changes being introduced through the patch and more.

Valorant's patch 2.02 will introduce changes highly requested by gamers along with a new ranking system. The MMR to Convergence increase will balance the matchmaking, basically assuring that players feel less stuck in a rank.

The solo/duo matchmaking limitation has been extended to the Diamond 3 rank to bring a skill-based balance to higher rankings. Moreover, one of the most requested features - a performance bonus for players between Iron and Diamond - has finally been added in Valorant.

In-game rewards based on the end of year leaderboard position

The in-game ranking system was used to judge people based on a nine-game system. This meant that one had to play nine Ranked Matches to help the system measure the appropriate earned rank in Valorant.

The new system tests the player at the rank in which it categorizes the person and converges with the MMR over a handful of matches.

Rather than the top nine wins, a player’s act rank will depend on the highest triangle rank received in the Act Rank Badge. However, one still needs to earn nine wins to fill the Act Rank Badge. The highest of the nine wins will determine the reward. It will lead to the end of the Episode reward as well.

The teams at Riot Games are looking into potential ways of rewarding players for their leaderboard position. However, it is awarded at the end of an episode. If a player falls from a higher rank, the reward will be lost at the end of the episode. Walker further elaborated:

That means those of you that climbed early, may have an Act rank of Immortal/Radiant, but if you’ve fallen or dropped off the leaderboard by end of the Act, you won’t get their specific leaderboard standing as a reward. We want to celebrate, next Act, that you were top 5, 10, etc. on the leaderboard.

Penalties for in-game AFKing in Valorant

Valorant players have been complaining about AFK players in matchmaking for a while. The AFK player does not contribute to the team’s win and can ruin the ranked gameplay experience for teammates and opponents.

Walker promised that penalties for in-game AFKing would be added to patch 2.03. AFK players will lose additional Rank Ratings. He added that,

The first step for us is penalizing ranked players who AFK in-game. Players who AFK in-game will lose additional RR, which can go above our maximum caps. This is the first step to help combat AFK players, we have more things in the works and hopefully can talk about them in later updates!

Hopefully, these steps will ensure a balanced Ranked Match experience that would be enjoyable for all players.

Fans are excited about the potential new rewards and the strong actions taken against in-game AFKing. Valorant players are eagerly looking forward to the launch of patch 2.03.