Should Valorant add the feature to categorize in-game friends?

Valorant has undoubtedly made its mark as a team driven competitive FPS esport.

Not only does Valorant let players add existing friends, but it allows them to make new friends as well.

Valorant and League of Legends share the same friends’ list. So it might be possible to have separate friends for different games. Or even for different types of matches.

Pretty soon, active players might end up with a long list of friends. It would end up being hard for them to find the regular team they play with. It would be better if there were some ways to manage the friend list.

Valorant friends list folder?

Having an active and thriving list of friends is fantastic. Players would always have someone to play with. However, they might sometimes be looking for a particular friend to play a match with but might not remember their exact ID or in-game name. In such cases, it becomes hard to find out the friend in the long friend list.

Redditor u/Owg1 suggested a possible solution to such a problem:

“I think it’d be pretty cool if you could create folders to organize your friends, e.g., Discord friends/randoms you met in a game etc.”

u/Owg1 ‘s suggestion is to basically have different groups for different types of friends. The player could quickly sort his friend list into different groups based on the kinds of friends. Some friends could be for grinding ranked mode matches while some others could be to play unranked games.

One other suggestion is to add a color-coding option to the friends’ list. That could help sort it out as well. Be it color coding or grouping, gamers would need a way to sort their friends’ list as soon as possible.

