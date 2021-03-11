Should Valorant introduce a commendation system?

Valorant players have recently felt that the game should introduce an honor or a commendation to reward the players deserving of it.

As a community-driven multiplayer esports title, a major aspect of Valorant is the player-to-player interaction as teammates and opponents. Whenever a player isn’t queuing as a full five-man stack, he/she will be teamed up with other random players through the in-game matchmaking.

One Redditor suggested an honor or a commendation system in-game, which can be used for rewarding helpful players. The community-driven system can also be used to police toxic players.

Toxicity in Valorant matchmaking

Communication and teamwork between players is a major aspect of Valorant. However, a nurturing and supportive team in a solo queue lobby is quite rare.

Toxicity amongst teammates and against opponents has unfortunately become a common practice. Players constantly attack each other verbally or through chat. It creates a lot of problems that could be easily solved by working together.

#Reddit #Valorant Toxicity really hurts, please just dont say it to your teammates. https://t.co/3yUfq6m1L5 — Reddit Valorant (@ValorantTrend) March 10, 2021

However, the Valorant community can take solace in knowing that most players are really helpful. They will help out new players to learn the tactics and work with teammates to provide cover and support. Redditor u/mozraell suggested the commendation system to reward the deserving players.

The honor system is present in multiple other games, such as FPS esports titles like Overwatch and Riot Games title League of Legends. It essentially provides additional incentives for players to be on their best behavior while playing Valorant.

Redditor u/mozraell explains it like this:

Just for those games where that one guy who comms his heart out and carries the whole team by keeping everyone positive or the guy that picks Sage/Smokes when everyone else instalocked duelist

Members of the Valorant community chimed in with suggestions on how the system could be implemented. Redditor u/arvs17 suggested that the system should not allow anyone on the friends list to be commended and should only be reserved for random players.

Redditor u/PM_ME_YOUR_NEE-SAN claimed that League of Legends badges like “great entry,” “natural leader,” and other titles will be interesting in Valorant.

If implemented properly, the system could police toxic behavior to an extent while also rewarding the good players.