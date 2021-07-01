Shroud might return to competitive in NA Valorant Champions Tour Open Qualifier with Old Guys Club 

Valorant fans are drooling over a recent leak regarding Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek. It suggests that the former CS: GO professional might return to competitive in the NA Valorant Champions Tour Open Qualifier with Old Guys Club.

Although no official announcement has been made yet, rumors of Shroud building a team for the event has fans excited.

Shroud might team up with Seangares, Jordan, Dicey, and ShawnBM for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Open Qualifier:

NA Valorant Champions Tour Open Qualifier might see the return of Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek with Old Guys Club. Old Guys Club was originally formed by retired professional CS:GO players in 2018. The team was made to play for fun at the ESEA Open during Season 28. Their last tournament was ESEA Season 30: Premier Relegation - North America in April 2019.

However, almost 2.5 years later, the team might return again to compete in the upcoming NA Valorant Champions Tour Open Qualifier. Recently an image was leaked where Shawn 'ShawnBM' was seen asking Quan 'Dicey' Tran for his availability to compete in the NA Valorant Champions Tour Open Qualifier 2. The message read:

'Yooo, you down to play the second second quali with Shroud, Sean, Jordan and myself???'

As per the leaks, the team will have a 5 man roster with Dicey and ShawnBM including the former Cloud9 trio of Shroud, Sean 'Seangares' Gares and Jordan 'Nothing' Gilbert. Shroud himself confirmed that he is trying to form a team to compete in the NA Valorant Champions Tour Open Qualifier.

Shroud has confirmed he is trying to form a team to mess around in VCT opens



Him, Sean, n0thing and Dicey were all named as potentials



LETS GO OGC BABY — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 30, 2021

Fans are already excited to see their favorite players competing again. NA Valorant Champions Tour Open Qualifier 2 will start on July 22. It will be interesting to see how these veterans compete against the top teams of North America.

Seeing hints of Shroud possibly competing in Valorant VCT opens with the C9 OGC boys takes me frikin back



CSGO fans all remember the lads forfeiting a chance at the minor back in 2018 because Shroud had a meeting 😂we could have had a retired C9 mix team at the Katowice Major — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 30, 2021

Possible line up of Old Guys Club for the upcoming tournament:

Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek

Sean 'Seangares' Gares

ordan 'Nothing' Gilbert

Shawn 'ShawnBM'

Quan 'Dicey' Tran

