Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 8 - Bengaluru upsets Team Delhi once again, with a 2-1 victory

Day 9 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 comes to an end after Team Bengaluru defeats Team Delhi in a very close encounter.

Team Delhi came up with experimental setups in an attempt to baffle the opponents. However, Team Bengaluru quickly adapted to those plays and instinctively defeated them by a 2-1 scoreline. This is Team Delhi's second defeat at the hands of Team Bengaluru.

Team Delhi looked very promising today, as many players, like Simar "Psy" Sethi, left their traditional agent picks to help the team perform the triple dualist meta in the game, and thereby surprise the opponents.

Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 9 saw intense back and forth rounds as Team Bengaluru outshines Team Delhi

In the first match on Ascent, Team Delhi looked very dangerous with their triple dualist setup, and they outweighed Team Bengaluru on every front. XTZ HikkA, with his signature pick Raze, was the top fragger of the match, and he dominated the opponents with his explosive plays. Team Delhi outclassed Team Bengaluru by 13-5 in the first map.

Next up at Split, Team Bengaluru understood their mistakes and punished Team Delhi for their aggression. However, Team Delhi were completely unpredictable with their map calls and caught Team Bengaluru off-guard on many occasions. After many back and fourth rounds of enjoyable Valorant, Team Bengaluru scraped to a 13-11 win.

The last match was on Bind, and it was do or die for both the teams. Sk Rossi however, had some other plans in his mind. He styled on Team Delhi, fragging 26 kills with nine of them being first blood in the match. With this, and the team's complete efforts, Team Bengaluru defeated Team Delhi by 13-7.

With the conclusion of this map, Team Bengaluru is leading in Group B with six points to their name in the Skyesports Valorant League 2020.

The top five players list now has three players from Global Esports, with Skillz, SKRossi and Lightingfast all making their way in. Deathmaker still has the top spot on the list with 195 kills to his name in the Valorant tournament.

Viewers can get further updates about the biggest ongoing Indian Valorant tournament on Skyesports' Instagram page.