Surge announces Renegade in collaboration with Nexus, the first-ever inter-collegiate esports fest 

The Indian collegiate esports scene is in for some exciting times, as Surge officially announces their first-ever inter-collegiate esports fest, Renegade, in collaboration with Nexus, the Gaming Society of Shiv Nadar University.

Renegade will look to become the single largest inter-collegiate gaming tournament, and host games in a variety of titles.

The competition will be hosting events in the following games:

Valorant

COD: Mobile

Rocket League

Clash Royale

Chess

Wiki Game

Tambola

Those interested in participating in the upcoming Renegade fest will be able to register their team using the following link: https://renegade.surgesnu.com/.

The festival is set to begin on April 8 and will stretch to the 11th. Moreover, participation is open to all, and college students from all over the world can take part.

Renegade esports festival Valorant format and prize pool

Image via Surge

For most of the titles, there is no age limit to participate, however, for Valorant and COD: Mobile, the participants need to be age 16 or above.

The top three winners from each of the competitions will win a cash prize ranging from INR 1,000 to INR 5,000. The total prize pool for the entire event will be above INR 45,000, and participants will get to try their hand at winning out on multiple events.

Riot Games’ Valorant will be one of the major highlights in the Renegade festival and will feature the standard 5 versus 5 gameplay, with each team allowed to have two substitutes at most.

The Valorant competition will have a single-elimination style and the map pool will include all the arenas - Ascent, Split, Bind, Haven, and Icebox.

The global esports scene has been on a steady climb, and with the boom that it received during the COVID-19 lock down both in community participation and viewership, the Renegade esports festival is gearing up to be an incredible affair