T1 Brax’s Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

With less than a week left before the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 event officially kicks off, T1 is making some last-minute roster shuffles ahead of the competition.

Star Valorant player Braxton “Brax” Pierce will be joining the starting line-up once again, and the organization will also be temporarily promoting Anthony “dawn” Hagopian from the academy roster.

ITS TIMEEEEEEEE 😤🔥🏆



Show some love to our new main VALORANT roster.



Head to the T1 VALORANT YouTube channel now for the full rundown.



Link in bio pic.twitter.com/UaeCPgWeAt — T1 (@T1) June 25, 2021

T1 has not had a fruitful competitive run in Valorant ever since the shooter went live last year. And though they were one of the first teams in the region to make a competitive Valorant roster, they often fell short of expectations and were overshadowed by the 100 Thieves and Sentinels.

Now with Brax back in the starting line-up once again, T1 will be looking to improve on their performance and bring in better results than what they had during the first two stages of the Valorant Champions Tour.

T1 Brax’s Valorant settings

Brax has been one of the most followed and celebrated Valorant professionals ever since the game’s beta launch. And now, with him coming back to T1’s starting line-up, many will be quite curious as to the type of in-game settings that he runs in Valorant.

To those curious, here is what Brax runs in the game, according to prosettings.net:

Valorant DPI settings

DPI:400

Sensitivity: 0.44

eDPI: 176

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

Windows Sensitivity:6

Valorant Keybindings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: E

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: C

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Valorant crosshair settings

Color: White

Outlines: Off / 1 / 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

Valorant Radar

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.854

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Valorant monitor settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920x1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Valorant Graphis Settings

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Edited by Shaheen Banu