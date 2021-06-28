T1 Brax’s Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

With less than a week left before the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 event officially kicks off, T1 is making some last-minute roster shuffles ahead of the competition.
Star Valorant player Braxton “Brax” Pierce will be joining the starting line-up once again, and the organization will also be temporarily promoting Anthony “dawn” Hagopian from the academy roster.
T1 has not had a fruitful competitive run in Valorant ever since the shooter went live last year. And though they were one of the first teams in the region to make a competitive Valorant roster, they often fell short of expectations and were overshadowed by the 100 Thieves and Sentinels.
Now with Brax back in the starting line-up once again, T1 will be looking to improve on their performance and bring in better results than what they had during the first two stages of the Valorant Champions Tour.
T1 Brax’s Valorant settings
Brax has been one of the most followed and celebrated Valorant professionals ever since the game’s beta launch. And now, with him coming back to T1’s starting line-up, many will be quite curious as to the type of in-game settings that he runs in Valorant.
To those curious, here is what Brax runs in the game, according to prosettings.net:
Valorant DPI settings
- DPI:400
- Sensitivity: 0.44
- eDPI: 176
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
- Windows Sensitivity:6
Valorant Keybindings
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: E
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: C
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Valorant crosshair settings
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off / 1 / 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off
Valorant Radar
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.854
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Valorant monitor settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
Valorant Graphis Settings
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off