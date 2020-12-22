Team Envy wins Cloud9's "To the Skyes" Valorant Invitational event

Well-known American esports organizer and team owner Cloud9 hosted a Valorant Invitational event To the Skyes on December 19th and 20th.

Cloud9 invited eight teams, including Cloud9 Blue, Cloud9 White, FaZe Clan, T1, Complexity Gaming, Renegades, Team Envy, and Mythicals, for the Valorant event.

The Quarterfinals of the Valorant event took place on Day 1, while the Semifinals and the Grand Finale took place on Day 2.

Cloud9 "To the Skyes" Valorant Invitational (Day 1)

Quarterfinals

Team Envy vs FaZe Clan: Team Envy secured the first Quarterfinal against FaZe Clan by a score of 13-7 on the Bind map.

Cloud9 Blue vs T1: T1 beat Cloud9 Blue by a score of 8-13 on the Bind map to move on to the Semifinals.

Mythicals vs Cloud9 White: Mythicals took the victory against Cloud9 White for the third Quarterfinal on the Bind map, scoring 13-3.

Renegades vs Complexity: Renegades defeated Complexity on the Haven map securing a score of 13-9.

Here are the standings after Day 1 of #ToTheSkyes, a Cloud9 VALORANT Invitational presented by @redbullgaming! Thanks for watching and see you tomorrow for the Top 4 matches!@Envy x @TSM_Myth icals@Renegades x @T1 pic.twitter.com/3aC6h5VWDr — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) December 20, 2020

Cloud9 "To the Skyes" Valorant Invitational (Day 1)

Semifinals

Team Envy vs T1: In the first Semifinals, Team Envy and T1 faced each other in a best of three. Team Envy secured the first map on Bind by a close score of 13-10 and the second map Ascent scoring 13-9. The third map was foregone as Team Envy won the best of three by 2-0.

Mythicals vs Renegades: Mythicals faced Renegades for the second Semifinal. Renegades won both the first map on Split and the second map on Bind by scores of 8-13 and 6-13, respectively.

Grand Finale

Team Envy vs Renegades: The first map of the grand finale was Ascent. The first half ended as a draw with a score of 6-6. Team Envy pulled ahead in the second half and scored 7-4, thereby winning the first map by a score of 13-10.

Tensions were high for the second map, Bind. Renegades secured the first half scoring 5-7. Team Envy set their foot firmly and won the second half by a continuous streak of 8-0 and securing the victory of the second map, the match, and the tournament by a score of 13-7.

Your #ToTheSkyes, a Cloud9 VALORANT Invitational presented by @redbullgaming Champions are @Envy! They take the series 2-0 over @Renegades to go UNDEFEATED in the tournament! GGWP! pic.twitter.com/61u3ZGj4hl — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) December 21, 2020

Team Envy secured the first place in Cloud 9's "To the Skyes" Valorant Invitational and won $8,000, while Renegades received $5,000 for second place, and both T1 and Mythicals won $3,000 for the third and fourth place.