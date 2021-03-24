Team Heretics pro niesoW to take a "prolonged break" from competitive Valorant

Team Heretics have been one of the most dominant Valorant rosters in Europe for some time now.

Although they were not able to secure a win against Acend during the finals of the Valorant Champions Tour stage 1 Masters Grand Finals, they are still one of the most celebrated rosters in the region.

However, Team Heretics fans recently got a bit of a scare when a rumor regarding the departure of star player, Dustyn ‘niesoW’ Durnas, began doing the rounds.

The original report came from Universo Valorant, who claimed that “family problems” and an inability to practice for long hours led niesoW to the decision.

However, Team Heretics Valorant coach Tanishq ‘Tanizhq‘ Sabharwal soon cleared the air, stating that niesoW is only dropping out of the line-up temporarily.

“The report is false, niesoW is not retiring, he is taking an extended break right now to focus on real life and his family situation. The team has known about the situation for a long time, niesoW informed us that he wanted to take a break after First Strike in December.”

With stage 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers right around the corner, Team Heretics will have to go into the competition without one of their star players.

Talking about the upcoming event, Tanizhq wrote:

“With the 2nd stage of Challengers and Masters starting so soon after the end of the previous event, no Masters 1 teams or players are really able to rest. We are therefore supporting niesoW in taking a prolonged break from the team to rest, focus on himself and stabilize his situation.”

niesoW is just taking a break from competitive Valorant

niesoW was one of the biggest reasons why Team Heretics were able to go toe-to-toe with the likes of G2 Esports and Team Liquid. They even took both of these powerhouses down to win First Strike Europe.

niesoW was unable to participate during the playoff stages of the Valorant Champions Tour stage 1 Masters. However, he was able to take over games with his duelist Agents during the Semi-Finals and the Grand Finals of the competition.

Team Heretics fans can now rest easy, as niesoW will not be permanently leaving the roster anytime soon.