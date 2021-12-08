Team Liquid vs Cloud9 Blue: Valorant Champions 2021 Quarterfinals predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions 2021 Playoffs is set to start tonight as the eight remaining teams after the end of the group stage will compete to become world champions. All the sides are gearing themselves up to be at their best over the next few days.

Team Liquid will take on Cloud9 Blue in the second Quarterfinal of the Valorant Champions 2021. Fans can witness another clash between EMEA and NA sides in the tournament.

Team Liquid vs Cloud9 Blue: Which team will stay in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Team Liquid qualified for the knockout stage of the Valorant Champions 2021 after consecutive wins against KRU Esports and Sentinels in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Cloud9 Blue has pulled itself up after a shaky start to the campaign. The North American side has won back-to-back games against Full Sense and Vision Strikers after losing against Fnatic in their opening tie of the Valorant Champions 2021.

Prediction

Both sides have equal chances of winning the tie tonight. However, their previous experience of LAN events will help TL in such a high-pressure match.

Team Liquid has some exciting players like Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom, Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom, and Travis "L1NK" Mendoza, who have the potential to decide the outcome of games single-handedly.

However, no one can write off Cloud9 Blue in today's tie. After struggling in the initial stages of the tournament, they have found their rhythm. With stars like Nathan "leaf" Orf and Anthony "vanity" Malaspina in the team, C9 Blue can turn the tie.

Head-to-head

Team Liquid and Cloud9 Blue will face each other for the first time in any official tournament. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Recent results

Team Liquid is currently in excellent form. The EMEA side has won its last five games in all competitions, whereas Cloud9 Blue has lost just once in their previous five matches.

Team Liquid vs Cloud9 Blue recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential line-up

Team Liquid

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis "L1NK" Mendoza

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Dom "Soulcas" Sulcas

Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom

Cloud9 Blue

Mitch "mitch" Semago

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina

When & where to watch

Also Read Article Continues below

Viewers can watch the action between Team Liquid and Cloud9 Blue at the Valorant Champions 2021 live on the Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels on December 9, 1.30 am IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Who will qualify for the semi-finals? Team Liquid Cloud9 Blue 0 votes so far