Team Secret to make its debut in Valorant

Team Secret, the European Esports organization, is mostly known for its Dota 2 roster, has announced its entry into the Valorant scene.

Team Secret started its journey with a Dota 2 team before The International 2014. Since then, it has expanded by introducing rosters from other popular Esports titles.

Valorant Esports has grown dramatically in the past year, especially after the Valorant Champions Tour. Some of the top teams and players have emerged from different parts of the world.

In December 2020, John Yao, CEO of Team Secret, shared his thoughts on making a debut in Valorant Esports and said it was possible. After having rosters for several game titles like Dota 2, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Siege, and Wild Rift, Team Secret is all set to make its debut in Valorant.

The org teased its upcoming Valorant roster through a short video clip posted on their official Twitter handle. They said,

"Calling Agents. A new secret is coming."

Speculations regarding Team Secret's Valorant roster

Team Secret has not yet announced its Valorant roster details, but many speculate that the organization will sign the entire disbanded roster of Bren Esports.

Bren Esports recently won the Valorant Champions Tour SEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs and qualified for the VCT Berlin Masters. However, their visas weren't approved due to the pandemic, and consequently, they missed the last LAN Valorant tournament before Valorant Champions 2021. After that, the Bren Esports Valorant roster was disbanded.

Hence, fans speculate that Team Secret might pick up the former Bren Esports roster, but nothing is official yet. The organization has only teased fans about their debut into the Valorant Esports scene. No further information about the upcoming Valorant roster for Team Secret has yet been revealed.

