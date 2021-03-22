Team Vikings wins Valorant Champion Tour Brazil Stage 1

Valorant Champion Tour 2021: Brazil Stage 1 Masters has concluded with its grand final today. Team Vikings pulled off a resounding 3:0 victory over Gamelanders in the best-of-5 grand final, where the latter was touted as the region’s best team by many.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is the first official tournament circuit by Riot Games. The circuit was announced on November 24, 2020, with a blog post. This Stage 1 Masters is the first phase of the three that will lead to the Valorant Champions event at the end of the year.

With victory clinched in the grand final, Team Vikings bagged $16,287 and 100 VCT circuit points. And Gamelanders took home $10,858 and 70 VCT circuit points as the runner-up of the region’s Stage 1 Masters.

Parabéns aos campeões regionais do #VCTMastersBR: @TeamVikings! 🏆🔥



Desbancaram o favoritismo dos adversários em um 3x0 sólido, recheado de tática e, é claro, MUITA bala!



O resumão da MD5 você confere em:https://t.co/LFUDF2zvZ4 pic.twitter.com/2Rvym17L65 — VALORANT Champions Tour Brazil (@valesports_br) March 22, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Brazil Stage 1 Masters

Valorant Champion Tour 2021: Brazil Stage 1 Masters results

Valorant Champion Tour 2021: Brazil Stage 1 Masters featured eight teams in the region in single-elimination brackets. All of the matches were best-of-3, excluding the grand final, which was best-of-5.

Valorant Champion Tour 2021: Brazil Stage 1 Masters brackets

The two grand finalists had dominant runs throughout the tournament. Gamelanders were, in fact, rated as the region’s behemoth. And Team Vikings’ resounding 3:0 victory over Gamelanders in the grand final is surely going to establish them as a force to be reckoned with in the region.

Grand final recap

Team Vikings straight-up won the first three maps of the grand final, wrapping the best-of-5 series with a clean 3:0.

In the first and second maps, Haven and Bind, Team Vikings won them with a back-to-back 13:9 score. In the third map, Icebox, Team Vikings won 13:11, resulting in the quick 3:0 end to the grand final.

Team Vikings’ Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro was chosen as the MVP of the grand final series.

Among the many highlight-worthy moments, Saadhak’s plays cement a spot as a clip worth mentioning.

Dupla SacyHak aparecendo pra impedir o avanço, trazer o segundo ponto da @TeamVikings e o empate no placar! 3K para o @SaadhakGG!#VCTMastersBR



🔴 AO VIVO EM:https://t.co/09ERpx9gREhttps://t.co/INy4c24uy1 pic.twitter.com/jHgf9fwmYZ — VALORANT Champions Tour Brazil (@valesports_br) March 21, 2021

With the grand final victory, Team Vikings has secured a comfortable place going forward to the rest of the VCT season of 2021.

For more news on the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, keep an eye on Sportskeeda's Valorant Champions Tour coverage.