TEC Valorant Invitational Season 2 Grand Finals received a whopping total of 250k views

The TEC Valorant Invitational S2 final match between Team Mahi and Global Esports got 250,000 views, with more than 9,000 peak concurrent watching the game.

With the release of Riot's latest shooter last year, the game has prevailed in the esports market worldwide. Players from different platforms and gaming backgrounds were united in Valorant.

In India, things have drastically improved in terms of viewership of the PC esports scene due to Valorant. Last week, the Grand Finals of The Esports Club Invitational Season 2 recorded 250,000 viewers in total.

The final was a Best of 5 format between the strongest Valorant teams of India, Team Mahi and Global Esports. The match stretched till the fifth map, and as a result, the stream continued past 1:00 AM.

Indian Valorant fans sacrificed their sleep to support their teams in the late hour

The final was lengthy. It started in the evening at 6 PM and continued to amaze the fans past midnight. A total of 9,000 concurrent viewers were observed throughout the match.

Team Mahi and Global Esports made sure to keep the fans attentive with their massive skills and turn of events. The series started with Team Mahi leading 2-0. However, Global Esports turned that into a comeback, winning the title with a final score of 3-2. This was one of the reasons why the nail biting match got that attention.

Rite2ace from Team Mahi was surprised to check the statistics of the finals later the next day. He tweeted the following:

Following the tweet, fans are demanding an official tournament in India by Riot Games. They talked about how Valorant is doing really great in India without the direct support from Riot, and it would do wonders once Riot pays attention to the region.

Still riot is not focusing on India region sadge and it was nice match last night we believe in u ❤️ — karan rawat (@karanra61937816) February 27, 2021

@PlayVALORANT @playVALORANTsa I think this post clearly shows the current state of Valorant scene in India. Even more than many other regions :D — Harmeet Singh Malhotra (@zaddyHarry_) February 27, 2021

Even today's ESPL Valorant Power Up India final recorded a peak of 9.2k concurrent viewers, in the match between the same teams again.

Redditor u/9yr_old talked about the issue in a Reddit post yesterday, which garnered the attention of several Indian Esports fans to which, redditor MrImpregnator replied with the following:

"From what I remember the peak concurrent viewership was between 8.5-9 k. For a local tourney that’s insane. The size of the market and potential it has for riot to boom its game locally in that region even more is huge. It’s really weird how they haven’t made more moves to atleast run some circuits in SEA even if it’s not VCT yet."

