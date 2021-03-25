Tex to replace Shanks in the new NRG Valorant line-up

NRG recently left their fans worried after they decided to let go of one of their star players, Ryan "shanks" Ngo, from their Valorant roster just before the start of the VCT Stage 2 Qualifiers.

The decision to let go of Shanks came right after NRG had a poor showing in Stage 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour and were unable to qualify for the Masters of the competition.

Even with Shanks leaving, NRG boasted a five-man side. However, fans were still a bit worried about the future of the squad as Shanks was integral to their line-up.

To fill the void that Shanks left in the line-up, NRG recently announced that they will be adding Ian “tex” Botsch, formerly of Equinox Esports, to their Valorant roster.

It’s still unclear whether NRG want to support this six-man roster like Europe’s Team Heretics or go for a more standard five-man side, like the rest of the Valorant teams out there.

Tex was an incredible Valorant duelist for Equinox Esports

LUCKY — F/A Kura-_-snwie ( Skittles hypeman ) (@Kurasnwie) March 24, 2021

Tex was, by far, the best player in the Equinox Esports line-up. He would single-handedly carry games at times and even boasts an incredible K/D of 1.35 K/D on his signature Reyna pick.

Tex is an incredible duelist player and gave some of the bigger orgs like Clou9 a run for their money during tournaments like the Nerd Street Gaming Winter Championship.

However, duelists are not the only things that Tex is known to play during professional games. He is often seen carrying a mean Omen pick, which he wields as successfully as he does duelists.

NRG will be entering the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Qualifiers with the following line up:

Gage "Infinite" Green

Damian "daps" Steele

Sam "s0m" Oh

Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic

Bradley "ANDROID" Fodor.

Ian “tex” Botsch