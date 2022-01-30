"That kid typed Roza Ult in all chat": Valorant pro Subroza on T1's VCT NA Open Qualifiers 1 ruling

North American Valorant experienced a shameful instance today in VCT NA Open Qualifiers 1. The match between T1 and TSM in the Lower Round 4 of the VCT NA Open Qualifiers 1 has come to a halt as the former breaches a communication rule.

Riot, after an investigation, found that T1 coach David "dd8" Denis was instructing his players while the match was going on and violated section 7.2.11 of the Valorant Global Competition Policy. As a result, T1 was ruled out and eliminated from the competition while TSM progressed to the next round.

After the incident, TSM pro Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik took a dig against T1 on Twitter several times. He even revealed why he complained to the organizer regarding this matter.

TSM Subroza revealed what the T1 coach typed on the "All Chat" while the match was going on in the Valorant Champions Tour NA Open Qualifiers 1:

According to Riot's competitive ruling, a Valorant team can have their coach in the same party with them while in a match. However, the coach can only communicate with his players in designated Tactical and Technical Pauses. Outside of that, he can't speak or write a single instruction to his team.

However, T1's head coach dd8 violated that rule and communicated with his team while the match was going on in the VCT NA Open Qualifiers 1. T1's coach broke the law twice in the game. The second time in the "All Chat", he typed,

"Be careful , that mf cant roza ult if he is playing Skye."

TSM FTX Subroza 🇲🇦 @Subroza I honestly wouldn't have complained about it, but this kid fkn typed ROZA ult I honestly wouldn't have complained about it, but this kid fkn typed ROZA ult

Subroza trolled the incident on Twitter and revealed he wouldn't have complained about it if dd8 had written it correctly. But as the T1 coach typed "Roza Ult", he complained to the organizer.

TSM FTX Aleko @LeviathanAG Forced on texas 7 ping 3 ping 6v5 all good we got this no problem Forced on texas 7 ping 3 ping 6v5 all good we got this no problem

Apart from Subroza, other members of TSM like Matthew ''WARDELL'' Yu and Aleko "LeviathanAG" Gabuniya also Tweeted and made fun of the incident.

