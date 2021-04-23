The Employee of the Month, Paul, is back in Valorant, and this time he is throwing a Pizza Party

With the launch of the 3rd act of Episode 2, Valorant brings back everyone’s favorite Employee of the Month, Paul.

Valorant’s Episode 2 Act 3 promises to bring a lot of new content, including a brand new map, the tropical island, Breeze. The new Battle Pass for Episode 2 Act 3 includes amazing new weapon skins, fun sprays, amazing player cards, and much more.

One of the most enjoyable player cards is definitely “Paul’s Pizza Party,” which brings Paul back to Valorant, who is throwing a pizza party for his fellow employees at Icebox.

Paul, The Employee of the Month in Valorant

Good Job Paul (Image by Riot Games)

Paul was first introduced to Valorant with the launch of Icebox. A display on the map featured a congratulatory message to Paul about becoming the Employee of the Month. Considering that Icebox is a kingdom storage facility and testing site in Siberia, Paul’s story gave a different perspective and built upon the characteristics of the map.

Paul garnered fans immediately with his introduction. Fans over on Reddit started building on his character of being a nice and kind hardworking guy with a mundane job. Paul was a breath of fresh air in a chaotic world filled with supernatural power, invaluable resources, and big corporations fighting for power.

With the launch of Episode 2 Act 2, Paul got his own player card. The “Good Job Paul” player card included in the Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 battle pass depicted Paul holding his Employee of the month certificate from the Kingdom Corporation. The player card also received a golden variant as the epilogue edition of the Good Job Paul player card.

Despite Paul being introduced as a fun character to build up the living, breathing world of Valorant in Icebox, the developers at Riot Games have embraced his unseen popularity. And now, Paul is back in Valorant Episode 2 Act 3, with a Pizza Party.

Paul’s Pizza Party

To celebrate his Employee of the Month achievement, Paul has thrown a pizza party, because everybody loves pizza.

Paul Pizza Party (Image by Riot Games)

The Paul Pizza Party player card is included with the Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 battle pass. It depicts Paul enjoying a pizza party with his fellow employees at Icebox.

From a small mention in Icebox to a fully developed character, Paul has certainly become one of the community’s favorite characters in the world of Valorant.