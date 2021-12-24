The Esports Club Challenger Series #6 Valorant Tournament: Standings and results

The Challenger Series #6 Valorant Tournament, organized by The Esports Club, has entered its final stages with two of the top teams going head-to-head.

Since its launch last year, Riot Games’ competitive first-person shooter Valorant has taken over the competitive shooter game scene across the world, including South and South-East Asia. The title brilliantly balances the ability-based tactical aspect with the skillful gunplay to make Valorant an easy to learn and hard to master title. Pairing that with free-to-play monetization and active support from the developers has made Valorant an irresistible title for the competitive crowd.

Aside from Riot Games, which has been developing the esports aspect at the international level with tournament series such as Valorant Champions Tour, tournament organizers such as The Esports Club have been leading the growth of esports at the regional level.

Match results of The Esports Club Challenger Series #6 Valorant Tournament

The Esports Club Challengers Series #6 brought together the top teams from the South Asia and South-East Asia regions. This has opened up the opportunity for many teams to push their skill level and display some top-tier Valorant gameplay.

Following a best-of-three double elimination process, the tournament took place over the week. With a prize pool of $20,000 USD, the teams presented the best of competitive Valorant. Throughout the week, top-tier South Asian and South-East Asian teams faced off against each other in the Valorant arena. Let’s take a look at the results so far.

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

MORPH vs Team Exploit - (2 - 0)

Action PH vs Global Esports - (2 - 0)

Fallen 5 vs Enigma Gaming - (0 -2)

Alter Ego vs FS Esports (2 - 1)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

MORPH vs Action PH - (0 - 2)

Enigma Gaming vs Alter Ego (0 - 2)

Upper Bracket Final

Action PH vs Alter Ego (0 - 2)

Lower Bracket Round 1

Global Esports vs Team Exploit (2 - 1)

FS Esports vs Fallen 5 (0 - 2)

Lower Bracket Round 2

Enigma Gaming vs Global Esports (0 - 2)

MORPH vs Fallen 5 (1 - 2)

Lower Bracket Round 3

Global Esports vs Fallen 5 (0 - 2)

Lower Bracket Final

Action PH vs Fallen 5 (2 - 0)

Grand Final

Alter Ego vs Action 5 (TBD)

The Grand Final of The Esports Club Challengers Series #6 is all set to take place on December 24, 2021. It will be interesting to see which team takes the prize.

