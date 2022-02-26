×
Create
Notifications

The Guard vs XSET: Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers Group A Day 8 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Guard vs XSET pre-match prediction of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 North America Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Guard vs XSET pre-match prediction of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 North America Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pratiti Dhang
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Feb 26, 2022 08:48 PM IST
Feature

The Guard will face XSET on Day 8 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) North America Stage 1 Challengers to make it to the Playoffs.

The Guard, has not experienced a single loss in Group A of the tournament. Whereas XSET has gained only one win out of the two matches played so far at the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers.

In our first episode of NXT-UP in 2022, meet the team that’s taken down 2 NA powerhouses to start off #VCT Challengers. https://t.co/ru6OG40O7W

The Guard dominated the 100 Thieves with a of 13-0 score on Ascent. The Guard has shocked the entire community and fans with their dominating performances in the tournament. XSET, on the other hand, lost their last series against Cloud9 Blue with a 1-2 score.

Can The Guard defeat XSET and maintain their win streak at Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers 1?

Predictions

The Guard seems to be in a better position than XSET. The Guard has won all the matches in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers. After their massive dominance against the 100 Thieves, this team has proved its strength.

Thus, considering their recent performances, The Guard has a higher chance of taking down XSET in the upcoming match. However, with a strong strategy and gameplay, XSET is more than capable of turning the table.

.@trentFPS is seriously just having a blast this match. Check this 3K out! 🧐@TheGuard | #VCTChallengersNA https://t.co/M6woLNH7wP

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other twice before. XSET was able to defeat The Guard in VCT North America Stage 1 Challengers Open Qualifiers 1. However, in the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship - Finals, held on February 9, 2022, The Guard secured victory against them.

Recent Results

Both teams have lost only one out of their last five matches played. The Guard lost one series to the Knights in the the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship - Finals. Whereas, XSET recently lost the series to Cloud9 Blue at North America Stage 1 Challengers.

The Guard and XSET recent match results. (Image via VLR.gg)
The Guard and XSET recent match results. (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

The Guard

  • Michael "neT" Bernet
  • Jacob "valyn" Batio
  • Jonah "JonahP" Pulice
  • Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo
  • Trent "trent" Cairns

XSET

  • Jordan "AYRIN" He
  • Brendan "BcJ" Jensen
  • Rory "dephh" Jackson
  • Zachary "zekken" Patrone
  • Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban
PROS. DON'T. FAKE. 🔥 @BcJFPS @XSET | #VCTChallengersNA https://t.co/0zrrJpQnXa

When and where to watch

Also Read Article Continues below

The match between The Guard and XSET will be streamed live on the official VCT YouTube and Twitch channel on February 27, 2022 from 5:30 AM IST. Fans can enjoy the match and cheer for their team by watching the broadcast.

Edited by Mayank Shete
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win?

The Gaurd

XSET

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी