The Guard vs XSET: Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers Group A Day 8 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Guard will face XSET on Day 8 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) North America Stage 1 Challengers to make it to the Playoffs.

The Guard, has not experienced a single loss in Group A of the tournament. Whereas XSET has gained only one win out of the two matches played so far at the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports In our first episode of NXT-UP in 2022, meet the team that’s taken down 2 NA powerhouses to start off #VCT Challengers. In our first episode of NXT-UP in 2022, meet the team that’s taken down 2 NA powerhouses to start off #VCT Challengers. https://t.co/ru6OG40O7W

The Guard dominated the 100 Thieves with a of 13-0 score on Ascent. The Guard has shocked the entire community and fans with their dominating performances in the tournament. XSET, on the other hand, lost their last series against Cloud9 Blue with a 1-2 score.

Can The Guard defeat XSET and maintain their win streak at Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers 1?

Predictions

The Guard seems to be in a better position than XSET. The Guard has won all the matches in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1 Challengers. After their massive dominance against the 100 Thieves, this team has proved its strength.

Thus, considering their recent performances, The Guard has a higher chance of taking down XSET in the upcoming match. However, with a strong strategy and gameplay, XSET is more than capable of turning the table.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other twice before. XSET was able to defeat The Guard in VCT North America Stage 1 Challengers Open Qualifiers 1. However, in the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship - Finals, held on February 9, 2022, The Guard secured victory against them.

Recent Results

Both teams have lost only one out of their last five matches played. The Guard lost one series to the Knights in the the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship - Finals. Whereas, XSET recently lost the series to Cloud9 Blue at North America Stage 1 Challengers.

The Guard and XSET recent match results. (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

The Guard

Michael "neT" Bernet

Jacob "valyn" Batio

Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Trent "trent" Cairns

XSET

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

When and where to watch

The match between The Guard and XSET will be streamed live on the official VCT YouTube and Twitch channel on February 27, 2022 from 5:30 AM IST. Fans can enjoy the match and cheer for their team by watching the broadcast.

Edited by Mayank Shete

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? The Gaurd XSET 0 votes so far