The Prime 2.0 skin bundle in Valorant set to portray more aggressiveness than its previous iteration

Riot is set to launch the Prime 2.0 skin bundle in Valorant with the next patch update on March 2nd.

Ever since its release, the Prime 1.0 skin bundle has been one of the most favoured skin bundles to ever exist in Valorant. With its fluid exhausts, dynamic controls, FX, and audio, it instantly won the hearts of most of the community, if not all.

Grab the Prime skin bundle before it's gone! Available until 2:00 PM PT on June 12. pic.twitter.com/6WwQnI86TR — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 10, 2020

With the next iteration of the Prime skin bundle, Valorant developers wish to add more aggression to the previously existing design.

The aggressive design of the Prime 2.0 skin bundle in Valorant

This time around, the developers aim to add a bit of aggression to the design of the Prime 2.0 bundle. They are looking to make a skin bundle that would stand out, while still keeping the basics of the Prime 1.0 bundle intact. Upon being asked what their motive was, Chris Stone, Senior Weapon Artist for Valorant, answered that the upgrade would feel like the evolution from a luxury sportscar to a hypercar.

In order for them to succeed in this matter, they took inspiration from various hypercar designs showcased in the Geneva Motor Show. With the Prime 2.0 series, they added additional exhaust ports and FX, which itself were direct inspirations from the hypercar exhaust backfire.

The aggressive design is being brought upon by incorporating more angular shapes into the models and emissive systems spanning from the front to the back of the weapon. Even with the introduction of the karambit knife, they aim to bring aggression to the usual melee variant.

Upon asking what their biggest constraint was in the face of the aggressive design, Chris Stone added,

"We want players who own the Prime Vandal to feel like the Prime 2.0 Phantom offers something new but still feels cohesive with their collection as they play. In terms of color, originally in development, Prime//2.0 was rich dark blue, gold, and white, but after looking at it with the team for a while, it didn’t feel premium enough. I ended up going back in to adjust the textures and I’m happy where it landed with black, gold, and white. We also made the decision to not include Prime’s signature purple accent color this time around."