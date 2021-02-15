The RedBull Campus Clutch is one of the biggest upcoming Valorant events designed exclusively for students

The RedBull Campus Clutch will feature fresh new Valorant teams comprised of students from universities across 50 countries.
RedBull has seen observed growth in Valorant's popularity and the need for a platform for every new team. While some of the best have already established themselves in their national scenes, RedBull will make sure to bring out the hidden talents around the world.
The company is inviting students from around 300 universities and colleges across 50 countries worldwide to showcase their Valorant skills on a national stage. The winners of the national qualifiers will eventually get a chance to represent their countries on an international platform.
Which countries are eligible to take part in this Valorant event?
The following countries are eligible to participate:
- Algeria
- Australia
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Egypt
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- India
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
RedBull Campus Clutch Fragout promotion
To promote the Campus Clutch event and announce the same in India, RedBull had organized an exhibition match amongst popular content creators and athletes in India.
The exhibition match, known as Fragout, was held on February 13th, which featured the following personalities in the Indian gaming scene:
- Ankit Panth
- Antidote
- Xyaa
- Mavi
- Raven
- Viper
- Snax
- HydraFlick
- Jonathan
- Mafia
Two teams were formed from this bunch. Ankit Panth, being a massive endorser of RedBull, was placed as one team's default captain. A quick Valorant Deathmatch decided the second captain. Antidote won the same and was crowned with captainship of the second team.
After a voting session, the two captains formed the teams. Ankit's team comprised Snax, Jonathan, Xyaa, and Raven. The rest were part of Antidote's team.
A best of 3 series was played, with Antidote's side picking up victories in the first two maps, Ascent and Haven.
RedBull Campus Clutch format
Registration for the Campus Clutch tournament has already begun. Several Valorant qualifiers will be played before reaching the top. However, it's mandatory to be enrolled in any university to be eligible to play.
A total of eight Online Qualifiers will be hosted in India. Starting February 20th, these are the dates for each Online Qualifier:
- February 20th
- February 23rd
- February 25th
- February 27th
- March 3rd
- March 10th
- March 17th
- March 20th
Along with these Online Valorant Qualifiers, four other Offline Qualifiers will be hosted in cities across India. It will start with Bengaluru on March 6th, followed by Mumbai on March 13th, Kolkata on March 27th, and Delhi on April 3rd.
Registration for the same can be done here for any of the qualifiers that players wish to compete in.
It's not necessary to be in a particular team. Players may even register themselves solo and will later be assigned to a suitable group.
An initiative like this will help in throwing light over the Valorant and esports scenes. Universities might even start recognizing the importance of esports. The fact that it's exclusive to the students will help underdogs make a mark and eventually build careers in esports.