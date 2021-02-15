The RedBull Campus Clutch is one of the biggest upcoming Valorant events designed exclusively for students

The RedBull Campus Clutch will feature fresh new Valorant teams comprised of students from universities across 50 countries.

RedBull has seen observed growth in Valorant's popularity and the need for a platform for every new team. While some of the best have already established themselves in their national scenes, RedBull will make sure to bring out the hidden talents around the world.

The company is inviting students from around 300 universities and colleges across 50 countries worldwide to showcase their Valorant skills on a national stage. The winners of the national qualifiers will eventually get a chance to represent their countries on an international platform.

Which countries are eligible to take part in this Valorant event?

The following countries are eligible to participate:

Algeria

Australia

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Croatia

Denmark

Egypt

France

Germany

Greece

India

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Kuwait

Latvia

Lithuania

Montenegro

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Pakistan

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States of America

RedBull Campus Clutch Fragout promotion

To promote the Campus Clutch event and announce the same in India, RedBull had organized an exhibition match amongst popular content creators and athletes in India.

The exhibition match, known as Fragout, was held on February 13th, which featured the following personalities in the Indian gaming scene:

Ankit Panth

Antidote

Xyaa

Mavi

Raven

Viper

Snax

HydraFlick

Jonathan

Mafia

Two teams were formed from this bunch. Ankit Panth, being a massive endorser of RedBull, was placed as one team's default captain. A quick Valorant Deathmatch decided the second captain. Antidote won the same and was crowned with captainship of the second team.

After a voting session, the two captains formed the teams. Ankit's team comprised Snax, Jonathan, Xyaa, and Raven. The rest were part of Antidote's team.

A best of 3 series was played, with Antidote's side picking up victories in the first two maps, Ascent and Haven.

RedBull Campus Clutch format

Registration for the Campus Clutch tournament has already begun. Several Valorant qualifiers will be played before reaching the top. However, it's mandatory to be enrolled in any university to be eligible to play.

A total of eight Online Qualifiers will be hosted in India. Starting February 20th, these are the dates for each Online Qualifier:

February 20th

February 23rd

February 25th

February 27th

March 3rd

March 10th

March 17th

March 20th

Along with these Online Valorant Qualifiers, four other Offline Qualifiers will be hosted in cities across India. It will start with Bengaluru on March 6th, followed by Mumbai on March 13th, Kolkata on March 27th, and Delhi on April 3rd.

Registration for the same can be done here for any of the qualifiers that players wish to compete in.

It's not necessary to be in a particular team. Players may even register themselves solo and will later be assigned to a suitable group.

An initiative like this will help in throwing light over the Valorant and esports scenes. Universities might even start recognizing the importance of esports. The fact that it's exclusive to the students will help underdogs make a mark and eventually build careers in esports.