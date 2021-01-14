The Valorant Radiant leaderboards are up with a possible Immortal one coming soon

It took a while, but the Valorant leaderboards are finally up and running for the Radiant rank.

The players will no more have to wait for Riot’s monthly twitter updates to check who is topping the charts, and the Radiant players get the incentive to grind further and be the best in their respective regions.

Track the climb from anywhere.



Keep tabs on who’s at the top with the up-to-date ranked regional leaderboard. Available in your browser, from your phone or desktop: https://t.co/xjWLwautb7 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 13, 2021

Previously, the lack of a leaderboard system along with an insanely high competitive queue time was causing the Valorant’s Radiant players to create smurf accounts in lower elos.

This hampered the competitive health of the game severely, and Valorant players in Iron, Bronze, and Silver were having a very rough time enjoying the game.

As the rank got reset with Episode 2, and the new update being just a couple of days old, there will be a lot of fluctuations in the Radiant ranking as players have only been able to play a handful of matches.

Hence, compared to what it’s looking like now, the ladders will be going through a lot of changes in the coming weeks in all the regions, and fans might just get to see some unexpected names in the top tens.

There might be an Immortal leaderboard coming to Valorant

Seems there will also be an Immortal Leaderboard | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/EnIyaPalIY — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) January 13, 2021

The Radiant leaderboard is not the only thing that Valorant fans should be happy about. According to the data miner Valorant Leaks, there is a very high possibility that a leaderboard system for the Immortal rank is on the cards for an upcoming update.

Leaderboards have been a long-requested feature by the Valorant community ever since the game got its official release back in June 2020.

Hence, getting a board for the Radiant rank will help improve the competitive health of the game in the long run. And getting an Immortal board in the coming updates will sweeten the deal further.