The youngest female Radiant Valorant player has been accused of account boosting

Valorant player Kaylee, aged 15, had yesterday claimed to be the youngest Radiant ranked female in the game.

However, things have turned upside down as it turns out that the player might have been using the advantage of boosting.

For people unaware of the term boosting, it is when a player gives away one's personal account to someone equipped with better skills. This way, the Valorant account's rank will go up, according to the skill of the player who is temporarily using the account.

Few minutes after Kaylee claimed that she hit Radiant on Twitter, she started receiving multiple accusations of account boosting. However, most of it has been deleted.

The youngest female Valorant player to reach radiant at just age 15 known as Kaylee has now been accused of boosting to get there. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 2, 2021

How come you never stream your main account? How come it's only a smurf? Just a question. — wally (@wallyooak) January 1, 2021

Youtuber Scrounge has compiled a flurry of evidence which highlights boosting, and uploaded a video on Youtube with the disclaimer :

"The purpose of this video is not to witch hunt anyone, it is not to send hate to anyone, this is just a boosting problem in VALORANT that needs to be shown to light."

In the video, Scrounge explains how she might have been using boosting as an easy way to hit Radiant. He explains situtations like her using her main account and alternate account in the same match, and also considering the fact that Valorant is her first FPS game.

Kaylee went from Diamond 2 to Radiant within a month in Valorant

As a content creator for TradeLikePros, Kaylee used to stream on her Twitch. However, her Twitch channel witnessed an unusual streaming pattern. She used to only stream her unrated games, and used input lag as an excuse to not stream her ranked games.

From Diamond 2 on December 7, Kaylee's rank went to Immortal 3 within a few weeks, and then after a week of no streaming, Kaylee came back with the Radiant tag. She has also accepted the fact that she had previously shared her account details with someone else.

To sum it up, it's easy for someone to have a high rank tag in their account.