These four Agents are going to have unfair advantage in new Valorant map Abyss

The new map in Valorant, Abyss, is here, and it looks amazing. As the name suggests, the map is littered with pits that you can fall into and this one feature will help you cook up all kinds of cheeky plays to tilt your opponents. The absence of boundaries is sure to give rise to some truly creative plays and the exciting new layout will keep the map feeling fresh and unique. But what strats should you be running to gain an edge over everyone?

Some agents are surely going to have an unfair advantage on this map and this article lists out who we think would be the most over-powered.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The four horsemen of Abyss

1. Astra

Astra from her gameplay trailer (Image via Riot Games)

Astra has been sort of a B-tier Valorant Agent in 2024 and a lot of the time there are better options for you to play. But with the addition of Abyss, it looks like it may be her moment to shine after all.

All of her abilities are perfect for this map. She can smoke off angles to help her team and you can never go wrong with a well-placed Nova Pulse. But most importantly, The Gravity Well can be used to pull people to their deaths - so make sure to set your traps and win those rounds with ease.

2. Cypher

Still from Cypher’s revenge game mode trailer (Image via Riot Games)

If you need to lock down a site, there is usually no one better for the job than Cypher. With all the choke points and jumps on the way to the site, Cypher's tripwires can prove to be an invaluable asset to your team.

Just imagine the enemy team getting caught in your Tripwires and seeing their scanned silhouettes falling to their deaths. That alone has got to put a smile on the face of every Cypher main out there.

The Spycam and the Cyber Cage are always going to be useful, but his Tripwires on Abyss are sure to cause some rage-quits here and there.

3. Raze

Raze in 'The Color of the Town' video (Image via Riot Games)

Nobody likes playing against a Raze who knows what they are doing, and this should be reason enough for you to be running her on this map. Her entire kit is really strong to begin with and is super versatile.

The Blast Packs can be used in so many creative ways on Abyss. You can use them to get around choke points and onto the site, leaving your enemies confused. Or you can simply play some cleaver post plant and use them to bump people off the map.

Whatever you choose to do with Raze, you are definitely gonna make your opponents mad.

4. Breach

Breach as shown in the agents menu (Image via Riot Games)

There is not much in Valorant that is more annoying than getting stunned by Breach's Rolling Thunder. Now imagine getting knocked off the map by it too.

Breach is really looking like he is going to be a must-pick on this new map. With his ability to clear out angles and flash for his team, he does have some pretty good flexibility. But his Ultimate might just be that big play your team needs to secure those crucial rounds on Abyss.