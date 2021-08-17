Create
Top 10 highest earning Valorant professional players and teams so far

Modified Aug 17, 2021, 09:54 AM ET

Valorant had an incredibly successful “year one”, and despite all the criticism that it has gotten over the months, Riot’s FPS shooter game has rapidly grown into one of the most popular esports titles in the world.

Sure, its competitive circuit did look a bit shaky at the start, however, the professional scene got better with each tournament, and by the time the Valorant Champions Tour came along, the Masters event in Reykjavik became one of the largest esports events during the first half of 2021.

Apart from the ever-increasing prize pool for each subsequent tournament, the Valorant professionals also started getting hefty salaries, which kept increasing depending on how well they were performing during both the official and unofficial tournaments.

Today’s list, taken from Esports Earnings will enumerate the highest paid Valorant players and teams so far.

10 Valorant players and teams who have earned the most so far

Top earning Valorant players

#1. Jared "zombs" Gitlin:

  • Team: Sentinels
  • Region: North America
  • Earnings: $94,550

#2. Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan

  • Team: Sentinels
  • Region: North America
  • Earnings: $94,550

#3. Michael "dapr" Gulino

  • Team: Sentinels
  • Region: North America
  • Earnings: $93,870

#4. Hunter "SicK" Mims

  • Team: Sentinels
  • Region: North America
  • Earnings: $93,650

#5. Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

  • Team: Sentinels
  • Region: North America
  • Earnings: $73,750

#6. Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

  • Team: Team Liquid
  • Region: Europe
  • Earnings: $42,800

#7. Travis "L1NK" Mendoza

  • Team: Team Liquid
  • Region: Europe
  • Earnings: $40,478

#8. James "Kryptix" Affleck

  • Team: Team Liquid
  • Region: Europe
  • Earnings: $40,478

#9. Dom "soulcas" Sulcas

  • Team: Team Liquid
  • Region: Europe
  • Earnings: $40,478

#10. Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

  • Team: Vision Strikers
  • Region: South Korea
  • Earnings: $35,406

Top earning Valorant teams

#1. Sentinels

  • Region: North America
  • Earnings: $506,500

#2. Team Liquid

  • Region: Europe
  • Earnings: $157,382

#3. Vision Strikers

  • Region: South Korea
  • Earnings: $144,083

#4. Fnatic

  • Region: Europe
  • Earnings: $143,134

#5. G2 Esports

  • Region: Europe
  • Earnings: $129,934

#6. NUTURN Gaming

  • Region: South Korea
  • Earnings: $128,934

#7. TSM

  • Region: North America
  • Earnings: $121,500

#8. ZETA DIVISION (formerly Jupiter)

  • Region: Japan
  • Earnings: $119,456

#9. 100 Thieves

  • Region: North America
  • Earnings: $117,500

#10. Team Envy

  • Region: North America
  • Earnings: $506,500
