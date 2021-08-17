Top 10 highest earning Valorant professional players and teams so far

Valorant had an incredibly successful “year one”, and despite all the criticism that it has gotten over the months, Riot’s FPS shooter game has rapidly grown into one of the most popular esports titles in the world.

Sure, its competitive circuit did look a bit shaky at the start, however, the professional scene got better with each tournament, and by the time the Valorant Champions Tour came along, the Masters event in Reykjavik became one of the largest esports events during the first half of 2021.

ALL ABOARD THE MASTERS BERLIN HYPE TRAIN! 🚂



The gloves are off and Playoffs are in full swing! Catch up on the road to Berlin for each region in this episode of The Headshot! pic.twitter.com/7MT6kqAWoj — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 13, 2021

Apart from the ever-increasing prize pool for each subsequent tournament, the Valorant professionals also started getting hefty salaries, which kept increasing depending on how well they were performing during both the official and unofficial tournaments.

Today’s list, taken from Esports Earnings will enumerate the highest paid Valorant players and teams so far.

10 Valorant players and teams who have earned the most so far

Top earning Valorant players

#1. Jared "zombs" Gitlin:

Team: Sentinels

Sentinels Region: North America

Earnings: $94,550

#2. Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan

Team: Sentinels

Sentinels Region: North America

Earnings: $94,550

#3. Michael "dapr" Gulino

Team: Sentinels

Sentinels Region: North America

Earnings: $93,870

#4. Hunter "SicK" Mims

Team: Sentinels

Sentinels Region: North America

Earnings: $93,650

#5. Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Team: Sentinels

Sentinels Region: North America

Earnings: $73,750

#6. Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Team: Team Liquid

Team Liquid Region: Europe

Earnings: $42,800

#7. Travis "L1NK" Mendoza

Team: Team Liquid

Team Liquid Region: Europe

Earnings: $40,478

#8. James "Kryptix" Affleck

Team: Team Liquid

Team Liquid Region: Europe

Earnings: $40,478

#9. Dom "soulcas" Sulcas

Team: Team Liquid

Team Liquid Region: Europe

Earnings: $40,478

#10. Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Team: Vision Strikers

Vision Strikers Region: South Korea

Earnings: $35,406

Top earning Valorant teams

#1. Sentinels

Region: North America

Earnings: $506,500

#2. Team Liquid

Region: Europe

Earnings: $157,382

#3. Vision Strikers

Region: South Korea

Earnings: $144,083

#4. Fnatic

Region: Europe

Earnings: $143,134

#5. G2 Esports

Region: Europe

Earnings: $129,934

#6. NUTURN Gaming

Region: South Korea

Earnings: $128,934

#7. TSM

Region: North America

Earnings: $121,500

#8. ZETA DIVISION (formerly Jupiter)

Region: Japan

Earnings: $119,456

#9. 100 Thieves

Region: North America

Earnings: $117,500

#10. Team Envy

Region: North America

Earnings: $506,500

Edited by Allan Mathew