Top 10 Valorant memes on new Duelist agent Neon

Valorant's new Filipino agent, Neon, will be released alongside Episode 4 Act 1 on January 11, 2022.

The Valorant community is excited to have a hands-on experience with the new Duelist agent arriving at the game soon. Neon hails from the Philippines with bioelectric powers that can take opponents down faster than lightning speed.

It might become difficult for the enemies to track her movement due to her speedy mobility. Her abilities are based on bioelectric radiance, from concussion nades to the ability to electric zaps.

The 19th Valorant agent is also claimed to be faster than Jett, who has dominated the game, since beta. Thus the community expects Neon to be the new rival of that Korean Duelist and might bring a change to the meta. However, this will only be proven after the agent releases and is seen played by the community.

10 best memes made by the Valorant community on Neon

Valorant player bases have expanded since its release and have often indulged in making and sharing memes on social media. Memes have become a medium for fans and players to express their thoughts and views humorously. These memes mostly revolve around some fun in-game incidents or upcoming in-game updates.

From "Revive me Jett" to "Monster's Boo as Crying Sage" memes, there have been many popular such memes that the community have come up with. This keeps the community entertaining and engaging even outside the game. After all, memes are meant to make people laugh.

However, currently, the community is eager for Neon's arrival. Thus, there are many memes made on her all over social media. There are many memes in Neon's comparison to Pheonix and Jett to express how their pick rate might drop after her release. On the other hand, some are comparing her to the famous animated character, Sonic (also known as Ogilvie Maurice Hedgehog). There are also memes on how Riot Games have a similar character to Neon in League of Legends, named, Zeri.

Top 10 funny memes created by the Valorant community on the upcoming Filipino agent, Neon

These Neon memes express a lot about the community's view on the upcoming agent and its effect on the meta. Moreover, it will be interesting to witness how the players and fans would like a new agent once it is released with Patch 4.0. There will be more memes for Neon as soon as they get a hands-on experience of the agents in the game, after Episode 4 drops.

