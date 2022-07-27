Top 5 Aces at VCT Masters: Copenhagen

The VCT Masters 2022: Copenhagen concluded on July 24 at the Forum Arena in Frederiksberg, Denmark. Fan favorite Paper Rex made it to the finals after eliminating three major teams from different regions in the tournament. Despite being on a roll, their run was cut short when the underdogs FunPlus Phoenix barged into the finals after steam-rolling through their opposition in the lower brackets.

FunPlus Phoenix stood tall at the end, but both teams put their game faces on and battled hard for the title. The tournament was stellar overall, with fans witnessing many instances where the teams and the players showed why they are regarded as the best at what they do.

There have been a total of 11 aces in the 2022 VCT Masters tournament. An ace is an achievement that players can unlock in each and every round. To unlock this achievement, a single player will have to eliminate all five members of the enemy team. Here is a list of the five best aces in the VCT Masters: Copenhagen.

Valorant Pros impress the crowd with their shooting skills in VCT Masters: Copenhagen

5) Crashies (OpTic Gaming vs LOUD)

Austin "crashies" Roberts is a Valorant professional who currently plays on the OpTic Gaming roster. Although the defending champions couldn't secure a place in the finals, crashies managed to grab the attention of the fans with his Frenzy ace.

While playing against LOUD on Ascent, crashies managed to bag an ace with Frenzy in the very first round. The entire LOUD lineup was trying to push into Site B on Ascent through the main entry. Crashies eliminated two players right at the entry and managed to deal some additional damage to the remaining members as well.

Following this resistance, LOUD, with the help of smoke, pushed into the site and eliminated two members of the defending team with that push. After they moved to the site to plant the spike, crashies took them out one by one, securing the very first ace on the map for himself.

4) Keznit (KRU vs LOUD)

Angelo "Keznit" Mori currently plays for KRU Esports. KRU might not have been able to make a place for themselves in the VCT Masters: Copenhagen quarter-finals, but they displayed a stellar performance in the group stages.

During the 17th round on Haven against LOUD, Keznit pulled off a brilliant ace against the enemy. Playing Raze, Keznit stood waiting in A Short for an ambush. Omen pushed past Raze without noticing them. Keznit then took the opportunity to shoot Omen from behind. They then followed it up with a Showstopper onto the site, eliminating Breach.

Keznit then rotated back towards A Gardens and took out the remaining team members one by one. He sealed his ace by eliminating Chamber, who was the last Agent on the enemy team.

3) Foxz (Xerxia vs Northeption)

This is probably one of the best aces seen in the series. Not only was this an ace by Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard, it was also a 1v3 clutch. Foxz is a Thai national who represented Xerxia at the 2022 VCT Masters: Copenhagen.

The incident took place on the A site at Haven itself. Playing as Sova, foxz waited at A Main for a push by the attackers. Omen was his first victim. While all this was happening, the opposing Breach dished out a series of abilities that stunned almost every member of the Xerxia team except Sova, who wasn't present at the site.

While Northeption cleared the site of all the defenders who were waiting, Foxz took his time and bagged one kill after another. His final victim was Breach, an agent responsible for eliminating the majority of his team during this round of the VCT Masters: Copenhagen.

2) Sayf (Guild Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix)

Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel is a Swedish Valorant professional who represented Guild Esports at the VCT Masters Copenhagen 2022. His performance as Chamber was really worth watching.

Armed with only an Elderflame Operator and his Headhunter ability, Sayf waited for the FunPlus Phoenix members to enter Site B on Ascent. He waited and picked his opponents off one by one. Not only did he show an impeccable presence of mind while executing this play, but fans also got to see his stellar aim.

While most of the aces on this list have been really quick, more like a blink and a miss, the play by Sayf was slower and more drawn out compared to the others. Despite his amazing performance, Guild Esports failed to defeat FunPlus Phoenix. The latter closed the VCT Masters lower bracket quarter-finals with a 2-1 scoreline.

1) Jinggg (Paper Rex vs FunPlus Phoenix)

Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang was one of the most popular players to have participated in the VCT Masters 2022: Copenhangen. He performed brilliantly over the course of the event and even bagged the first ace in the tournament's grand finals.

As a player, Jinggg is known for his impeccable aim and brilliant game sense. Very few players can pull off a Sage game the way he did in the grand finals. In fact, his game was so good that his Sage plays were dubbed "Battle Sage."

During Round 6 on Icebox, Paper Rex, while attacking, used their agent abilities while making entry onto site A. FunPlus Phoenix barely had any time to react. By the time they figured out what was happening, Jinggg's Battle Sage had already cleared the field with an ace.

Although both these teams were very calculative in their approach to the game, FunPlus Phoenix stood tall at the end of the day.

