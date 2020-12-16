2020 is coming to a close and EU Valorant players have truly shined.

Valorant's First Strike event was a huge success across the globe. Now, players have to look forward to 2021 and the Valorant Champions Tour. One of the premier regions heading into 2021 is the EU region.

Valorant players from the EU region play a different game than those in other regions. The differences are very noticeable. It will be exciting when fans can finally see an international LAN competition. Until then, one can only point out the best of the best in each region rather than a worldwide ranking.

Top 5 EU Valorant players in 2020

#5 - Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Image via cNed

cNed participated in Valorant's EU First Strike event with the team nolpenki. Now, he has parted ways with the team and looks to the future. Primarily a Jett player, cNed is one of the best Jett users around.

While his future in Valorant is unknown after exiting nolpenki, if cNed arrives on another solid team, he will immediately show why he is one of the best that the EU Valorant scene has to offer.

#4 - Kirill "ANGE1" Karasiow

Image via Liquipedia

ANGE1 is an FPS veteran who plays for FunPlus Phoenix. First Strike did not quite go their way, but ANGE1 showed just why he is one of the top players in the EU region.

ANGE1 is the IGL and typically players a Controller Agent such as Brimstone or Omen. Watching his team perform under his call outs just shows how knowledgeable he is and how effective his game play style is within Valorant.

#3 - Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho

Image via DreamHack

Mixwell is the star of G2 Esports' Valorant team. He is the Operator king in EU, mostly running as a Jett main. G2 is one of the top EU teams and Mixwell is one of the top EU talents.

They were bounced out of First Strike earlier than many expected. This just gives Mixwell all the more reason to show how good he is at 2021 approaches.

#2 - Christian "lowel" Garcia Antoran

Image via DreamHack

Team Heretics showed up and dominated in the EU First Strike event. The Sage player known as lowel went absolutely nuts. He uses Sage is a way many players wouldn't dare dream of.

Lowel's Sage play makes her an offensive nightmare. Winning First Strike as Captain of Team Heretics solidified that lowel and his Sage usage belong near the top of the best EU players conversation.

#1 - Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Image via DreamHack

ScreaM is just plain nasty. In EU First Strike, he carried Team Liquid and they still wound up out of the tournament. He truly deserves a championship at some point, because every time he plays Valorant, it is a championship performance. Hopefully Team Liquid can help him do that.

He was 12th in total number of kills during EU First Strike and his team was eliminated in the first round. When it comes to most kills in a single map, the next highest was Mixwell with 28, as ScreaM had 11 more with a total of 39. That's incredible.