Top 5 fan-created Valorant Agents

Valorant fans have been designing and creating their agents with a variety of abilities and sporting unique looks.
Valorant has unique agents for players to chose. A new agent is introduced with every new act. Each agent has a number of abilities that can be broadly classified into four categories.
Fans have been creating custom agents with unique abilities for some tiime. Some of these designs are highly innovative and exciting.
Fan-created Valorant Agents
Valorant currently consists of 14 agents with the latest agent - Yoru - joining the roster in Episode 2 - Act 1. Every agent can be broadly classified into roles based on their suggested playstyle.
Let’s discuss some of the best fan-created agents.
5. Samat
Samat is a fan-created agent designed by Twitter user @haddockk. Not much is known about her abilities or roles. However, Samat’s character design suggests an ethnically rich origin.
Role: Unknown
Basic ability (C): Unknown
Basic ability (Q): Unknown
SIgnature ability (E): Unknown
Ultimate ability (X): Unknown
4. Set
Set is described as a 'radiant' based on the Egyptian god of chaos. He has sand-based abilities. Reddit user u/Detrimonios designed this agent for Valorant along with adding details of his abilities on the Twitter thread.
Role: Controller
Basic ability (C): Dune Rounds
Basic ability (Q): Sand Trap
SIgnature ability (E): Sandstorm
Ultimate ability (X): Mirage
3. Kabuto
@ThesuddenHero has created 32 unique agents. His latest creation is Kabuto - a dualist from Japan similar to Yoru. Kabuto is possessed by a demon that grants a number of abilities.
Role: Duelist
Basic ability (C): Situational Swapping
Basic ability (Q): Obsidian’s Alleviation
SIgnature ability (E): Quick Slash
Ultimate ability (X): Okazaki Ancestor
2. Vice
Vice’s design and initial back story are created by u/gravemindrk. His abilities are assigned by u/kialand. Vice is described as an anti-hero who uses a talisman and swift stealth to assassinate opponents.
Role: Duelist
Basic ability (C): Soulfire
Basic ability (Q): Dreaded Pathway
SIgnature ability (E): Intonjutsu
Ultimate ability (X): Double Cross
1. Merino
Merino is the creation of u/byAmel. This character is an Italian ex-kingdom scientist who uses radiant infused water to eliminate opponents.
Role: Sentinel
Basic ability (C): Water Slide
Basic ability (Q): Mariana Trench
SIgnature ability (E): Dense Structure
Ultimate ability (X): The Last Stand
Other than these designs, fans have created a number of other fascinating designs with a rich character background. It is always enjoyable to speculate about the next possible agent.Published 14 Jan 2021, 14:57 IST