Top 5 features Valorant needs to improve in future updates

Valorant is one of the most popular FPS games of recent times. Since its release in June 2020, Valorant developers have put in constant hard work to keep the game fresh and entertaining for the players.
With every new update, the developers have tried their best to enhance the gameplay experience. Having said that, as Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 drops in the next few weeks, players can expect some big changes in the game.
In this article, they will find some of the features that Valorant needs to improve on in future updates.
Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 dropping next month:
Riot, the developers of Valorant, always love to hear what players demand while from the game. Here are the top five features that players think need to improve soon.
5) Rank System
The developers have mentioned rank system issues in their earlier updates as well. The rank rating system, hidden MMR and other details are still doubtful to many users.
Sometimes players feel that they are not rewarded enough as per their involvement in the game. Many professional players such as Hunter "SicK" Mims, Spencer "Hiko" Martin and more have explained why the rank system needs to be improved.
However, Riot is still trying to figure out a full-proof system while players are expecting the developers to find a solution in the next few updates.
4) Gameplay Mechanics
In Patch 3.0, developers have made some key changes to gameplay mechanics. According to some players, Valorant has become more of an FPS game after the update.
Riot has focused more on 'Precise Gunplay'. However, some players still feel that gun play needs more improvement.
3) Map Shuffle
It has been a common problem ever since Valorant's release. While playing back-to-back games, players are queued on the same map simultaneously. Sometimes, it is very frustrating for a player to compete on the same map multiple times.
2) Toxicity issue
Another major concern that needs to be addressed. Riot has previously taken some strict steps to resolve this issue in-game. However, they are still receiving a lot of complaints from the players. On the flipside, the developers need more improved features to tackle this problem.
1) Server Issues and AFK penalties
Valorant servers have faced some issues recently. Players have encountered the “game disconnection issues” while playing a match and as a result, they received AFK penalties.
It is very frustrating for players to get a ban for game errors. Riot also needs to look into this matter in the upcoming updates if it wants to retain its playerbase.