North America boasts some of the best Valorant players in the world.

Until an international Valorant LAN event can take place, the best of the best won't truly be known. For now, each player is ranked within their own region rather than on a global scale.

In North American Valorant, the competition is fierce. There is a fight for the top team and a fight for the top player. It is not as obvious as some of the other regions dominant players.

Top 5 NA Valorant players in 2020

#5 - Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Image via TenZ

TenZ is one of the best Valorant players there is. Unfortunately, his team, Cloud9, did not advance to the First Strike main event. That shouldn't take away from his abilities, however. 2021 is his time to show exactly what he is made of. TenZ is an incredible Duelist player and his future looks extremely bright.

#4 - Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Image via DreamHack

FNS is the backbone of Team Envy. As the in-game leader, his Cypher play is second to none. Being able to sit back and calculate the events that unfold is his specialty.

With his intel gathering and play calling for Team Envy, FNS is a superstar. First Strike didn't end with them on top, but Team Envy is certainly ready to show they are the top team in NA with FNS at the forefront.

#3 - Matthew "Wardell" Yu

Image via DreamHack

Wardell might just be the best Jett and Operator player in the world. We will have to see what happens when global competition is once again allowed.

This TSM player is something special, though. The way he flicks his shots and is able to escape to fight another day is incredible to watch. He helped lead TSM to the finals of NA First Strike and will look to keep up the TSM domination in 2021.

#2 - Taylor "drone" Johnson

Image via DreamHack

If Wardell is why TSM made it to the Valorant First Strike Grand Final, drone is the reason they had any chance of winning the thing. He showed why he is the best Phoenix player in North America, and possibly the world, seeing as Phoenix isn't used as much elsewhere.

In the entire event, drone had the highest average rifle kills per game. He also landed the most headshots and snagged the most kills in a single match throughout the entire tournament. He has proven he is on another level and things are only looking brighter for TSM with drone on the team.

#1 - Spencer "Hiko" Martin

Image via DreamHack

Hiko showed why 100 Thieves is among the best in NA. They made a statement by winning the NA Valorant First Strike event. Hiko put this team together after a rough start with 100T in Valorant. He handpicked the players and took them to a championship in the first Valorant Major.

In First Strike, he had the most kills and best K/D across the entire tournament. He also pulled out 10 clutches in the event. That's unheard of. Until another Major comes along and Hiko is shut down by another team, he takes the top spot moving into 2021.