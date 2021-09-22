×
Top 5 most viewed matches of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Stage 3 Berlin has garnered immense viewership in 10 days. (Image via Riot Games)
Pratiti Dhang
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Sep 22, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Feature

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 3 Masters Berlin has come to an end, with Gambit Esports emerging as champions after defeating Team Envy in the Grand Finals.

Detailed viewers stats of VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin. @Sentinels vs @G2esports is the most popular match of the event. Grand Finals peak - 692K, @GambitEsports vs @Envy. #VALORANTMasters @ValorantEsports

More stats
escharts.com/tournaments/va… https://t.co/NPbV0c8TyE

Many new teams have emerged during VCT Masters Berlin. There were many exciting and tough contests between the competitors.

However, the rivalry between NA (North America) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) was one of the major attractions of the international Valorant LAN tournament. Having said that, here are the most viewed matches from the competition.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Top 5 most watched bouts

5) Sentinels vs Team Envy - Quarterfinals

Sentinels, the unbeaten champions of the VCT Stage 2 Reykjavik, fought their NA rival, Team Envy, in the quarterfinals. However, they lost with a 2-0 score in the best-of-three map series. The match eliminated Sentinels out of the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

GODS CAN BLEED!

The battle of North America ends in a 2-0 @Envy win! #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/zlzxZzARCa

A total of 8,11,370 viewers watched the match across all platforms, making it the 5th most viewed bout in the tournament.

4) 100 Thieves vs Acend - Quarterfinals

100 Thieves took down Acend with a major comeback in the third map of the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin quarterfinals. It was a head-to-head contest between the two teams. In the end, 100 Thieves won by a 2-1 scoreline.

ANOTHER EPIC COMEBACK FROM @100T_Esports!!! They beat @AcendClub to secure a spot in the Semis. #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/pgfQJMLq43

A total of 8,08,283 people watched the match, which is the fourth most viewed on the list.

3) Team Envy vs Gambit Esports - Grand Final

The third highest watched match remains the Grand Final of the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin, with the two regions NA and EMEA clashing again. Gambit Esports became the champion after defeating Team Envy in a best-of-five series.

In Championship form 🏆 #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/Gpxl2I7YOd

Total viewership rose to 6,92,486 in the Grand Finals of the tournament on all platforms.

2) Sentinels vs G2 Esports - Group Stage, Day 3

Sentinels vs G2 Esports was one of the most hyped-up matches in the entire tournament. When the teams clashed for the first time, it garnered massive viewership.

Even though Sentinels won the contest, they received their first map drop in an international LAN tournament on Icebox.

NA vs EMEA matchups never disappoint! @Sentinels secure the 2-1 win over @G2esports. #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/LsDuZltSB7

8,08,283 fans watched the match, which is the second highest viewed in the tournament.

1) Sentinels vs G2 Esports - Group Stage, Day 6

The two teams - Sentinels and G2 Esports faced each other again on the sixth day of the Group Stage. This time, however, the Sentinels lost to G2 Esports with a scoreline of 2-0. This was the first international LAN defeat for Sentinels.

THE KINGS HAVE BEEN DETHRONED 💥

@G2esports hand the champs their first loss in international competition! #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/oMLhsWj34p

The match recorded the highest viewership of the tournament of 8,11,370.

Also Read

Regardless of the results, the tournament was a testament to Valorant's stature in the esports landscape. With so much at stake, the teams put on an immaculate and memorable display for viewers.

Teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin have been announced! Check out here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
