TSM Hazed is not happy with how Valorant is “straying too far away from the FPS game”

Riot Games’ Valorant has often been touted as a mix of Overwatch and CS: GO. It’s one of the reasons why a large part of its player base felt that the shooter would eventually stray from its FPS roots.

Even professional players have had their doubts since Valorant’s launch in June 2020. Many have started to feel that Riot’s shooter is more of an “RPG PVP" with new Agent launches and subsequent patch updates.

Valorant has slowly over time shifted to a state where its way less about gunplay and legitimately feels more in-line with rpg pvp. Feels like Overwatch again in the way its developing. Guns feel too RNG/easy at the same time, classic can be shot while flying, running acc etc. — Grego (@GregoFPS) May 22, 2021

In a recent tweet, the Valorant IGL for Time In, Greg ‘Grego’ McAllen opened up about the state of the game and how it’s becoming more like Overwatch, drifting away from its core FPS mechanic. He said,

“Valorant has slowly, over time, shifted to a state where it way less about gunplay and legitimately feels more in-line with RPG PVP. Feels like Overwatch again in the way it’s developing. Guns feel too RNG/easy at the same time, classic can be shot while flying, running acc, etc.”

Prob discuss it on stream. — TSM hazed (@hazedCS) May 22, 2021

TSM’s Valorant star, James “Hazed” Cobb, commented on the thread, mentioning that this topic is something which he will be taking up in his stream, which he went and did.

TSM Hazed is worried about Valorant’s longevity

Hazed, in the video, talked about how Valorant has strayed away from the FPS trope, which could ultimately harm the longevity of the game because it promises to be more gunplay-heavy than anything else.

Hazed said that,

“I expected it to happen in a game like this. But I thought with one of the lead devs being a Counter-Strike player, they would still stay focused on the gunplay and they wouldn’t let it get out of hand. But unfortunately, it has.”

He further stated that,

“I also think it’s fair to say that objectively, it’s good for FPS. For me, it’s straying too far away from an FPS game. The game’s only been out for a year, and it’s already gotten to that point. I think that’s a problem. In my opinion, the longevity of the game, it’s just not going to last.”

However, Hazed also feels that Riot Games can fix the issue, and it all starts with nerfing all the Agents. He said that,

“Instead of buffing characters, things need to be nerfed. If we’re talking about abilities, we’re power-creeping at an exponential rate. I think everything should be nerfed, instead of buffed.”

It’s been a year since Valorant first came out, and the game has gone through drastic updates and changes over the subsequent updates. One can only hope that the developers look into this growing issue as it seems to be a big concern among a large part of the player base.