TSM might be pursuing Brax as the sixth member of their Valorant roster

TSM might be looking to have a six-man Valorant roster as the team heads into the second stage of the VCT Qualifiers.

TSM was one of the most dominant sides when the North American Valorant esports scene initially took off. The team boasted the most tournament wins during the Ignition Series but fell short of expectations once First Strike and the Valorant Champions Tour came knocking on their door.

It is, therefore, not surprising that the org is looking to shake things up ahead of the second iteration of the VCT event.

According to a recent report by Ryan Friend of Rush B Media, TSM is considering signing Braxton “brax” Pierce as the sixth member to their roster.

The report comes after news that TSM’s star Valorant player James "hazed" Cobb was absent from the team’s recent scrims.

TSM will be not be benching Hazed from their Valorant roster

Many in the North American Valorant community might feel that TSM is looking to pursue Brax because the org is looking to bench Hazed and eventually release him off his contract.

However, that is not the case, even though TSM’s streamer and VCT co-streamer Ali “Myth” Kabbani revealed that the roster was scrimming without Hazed for a second time on stream.

Rush B Media further reported that TSM is looking to try a rotational format with its Valorant roster. By cycling Hazed in and out of the squad during a match, TSM is hoping to introduce a bit of flexibility to the line-up.

Brax was one of the first professional Valorant players to be signed up by a professional organization. However, his time in T1 was not at all fruitful. Though the team looked promising during the Ignition Series tournaments, their performance was rather poor during both the First Strike tournament and Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1.

The six-man roster has not been a staple set-up for any of the Valorant organizations so far. Though orgs like Team Heretics, Cloud9 (White and Blue), and NRG are currently experimenting with it, it’s still not completely tried and tested.

If Brax does end up joining TSM, the roster will be heading into the second stage of the Valorant Champions Tour with the following players:

Braxton ‘brax‘ Pierce

Taylor ‘drone‘ Johnson

James ‘hazed‘ Cobb

Stephen ‘reltuC‘ Cutler

Yassine ‘Subroza‘ Taoufik

Matthew ‘WARDELL‘ Yu

Taylor ‘Tailored‘ Broomall (Coach)