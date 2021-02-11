TSM and Sentinels Valorant pros clash on Twitter over “sandbagging scrims and trolling”

The North American Valorant fans stood witness to a bit of drama in the last 24 hours, as two of the best teams in the region clashed head-to-head on Twitter.

Now, the backdrop of the entire issue sprung from the fact that both TSM and Sentinels had a very sour scrim session with each other. Thereby leading to James “hazed” Cobb going to Twitter to take a jab at the Sentinels roster and calling them out for “sandbagging scrims and trolling.”

Imagine a pro team sandbagging scrims and trolling. 🤡 — TSM HEY HEY HAZED (@hazedCS) February 11, 2021

Hazed even added a clown emoji for emphasis, to which Sentinels' star player Jay “sinatraa” Won retorted, leading to a tweet war between the two sides.

Now, it’s not quite certain if the heated exchange between the TSM and Sentinels Valorant side was at all something serious, where the beef between them spewed out in public. But one thing is for certain; North American Valorant fans were highly entertained by it.

The TSM vs Sentinels Valorant tweet war

I’m all for trying in scrims, but if you think the way your team was playing across both maps was in any way tactical or “trying to practice” then I don’t know what to say. We did get a little crazy but don’t act like there isn’t two sides to this. — Hunter Mims (@SicK_cs) February 11, 2021

The issue during the Valorant scrim session revolved around the fact that both the teams tried to troll each other by repeatedly investing in five Odin and five Guardian purchases.

While the back and forth was going on between Sinatraa and Hazed, Sentinels’ Hunter “SicK” Mims too spoke out in support of his Valorant teammate by saying:

“I’m all for trying in scrims, but if you think the way your team was playing across both maps was in any way tactical or 'trying to practice,' then I don’t know what to say. We did get a little crazy but don’t act like there aren't two sides to this.”

That doesnt make it acceptable to buy 5 odins and run around. Fuck that. — TSM HEY HEY HAZED (@hazedCS) February 11, 2021

Though Hazed did admit that Sentinels was the better side during the scrims, he defended TSM’s actions by stating that the squad was trying out new things in the scrim.

Hazed said:

“I’ve talked about this on stream before, but just because you are better than a team you are playing against, it doesn’t mean they are trolling. Y’all are admittedly the better team. We were trying shit, and it didn’t work, and we were losing. That doesn’t make it acceptable to buy five Odins and run around.”

no gramps, we literally thought you were trolling so we trolled for one round as well, then you proceeded to take it to twitter playing victim because you couldn’t handle losing to it i guess. this is why i said grow up. man child. — Jay Won (@sinatraa) February 11, 2021

Hazed even went as far as to state that he had heard complaints about Sentinels trying to troll in scrims with other professional Valorant teams as well.

But Sinatraa brushed off the accusation by saying:

“No gramps, we literally thought you were trolling, so we trolled for one round as well, then you proceeded to take it to Twitter playing victim because you couldn’t handle losing to it, I guess. This is why I said grow up, man child.”

Now, as the entire exchange between the TSM and Sentinels Valorant roster's tweet war, it’s quite difficult to understand the tone of the entire thing.

The teams might just be pulling each other’s legs by the end of the day, and NA Valorant fans across the world would have been none the wiser.