The Valorant Champions Tour of 2021 is set to kick off at the end of January for the many regions involved.

This includes the EU region, which saw an incredible end to 2020 during the Valorant First Strike competition. Team Heretics, the underdog squad, pulled off the victory. This was just one sample though, as many still feel they have a lot to prove.

Outside of Team Heretics, who will undoubtedly show why they won First Strike, there are many other teams itching to get back into Valorant competition. The Champions Tour will be the place to do that. The EU scene is going to be shaken up again.

Valorant 2021 Champions Tour and EU Teams to Watch

G2 Esports

Image via G2 Esports

G2 Esports has nothing, yet everything, to prove, all at the same time. They dominated the entirety of 2020, winning every single Valorant Ignition Series event held in the EU region.

They came up short without a spot in the finals during First Strike, however. After removing Davidp from the active roster, G2 Esports has some soul searching to do. Whoever takes the fifth spot must be the real deal for 2021 to be a success.

Team Liquid

Image via Team Liquid

Is there a more disheartening story than Team Liquid in Valorant throughout 2020? The fish123 roster was signed to Team Liquid and practically given the world. They were set to be the best Valorant team, no question about it. That obviously didn't happen.

Team Liquid did not place first in a single major Valorant event. The squad is extremely talented and ScreaM has made a case for being the most dangerous player on the planet. They need to take on the Valorant Champions Tour with an insatiable hunger. That's how they come out on top.

SUMN FC

SUMN FC is a Valorant team, unsigned, that showed up in a big way during the latter half of 2020. They held their own in a series of smaller events before testing their might during the First Strike qualifying period. It paid off as they advanced to the main event.

Defeating Purple Cobras and upsetting FunPlus Phoenix put them into the finals against Team Heretics. A valiant effort saw them fall short, but second place is nothing to scoff at. The sky is the limit for SUMN FC and 2021 will be their time to prove it.