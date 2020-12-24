Valorant 2021 Champions Tour MVP predictions EU

2020 was huge for Valorant esports, and 2021 is only going to add to the growth.

In terms of the European scene, Valorant was on fire. The NA scene was massive, but the EU scene saw utter dominance through the majority of 2020. G2 Esports is to thank for that.

First Strike saw G2 dethroned, however, with Team Heretics winning the event. Roster changes have been made, and the landscape will look completely different when the Valorant Champions Tour comes around. The best players truly may yet be unknown.

Predictions for Valorant 2021 Champions Tour MVP EU

#3 - David "Davidp" Prins

Image via HLTV

This is a shot in the dark, but it could very well happen. Davidp was an integral part of G2 Esports' Valorant team. Recently benched, he has the opportunity to explore playing for other teams. Whatever team he ends up on will be lucky.

Advertisement

Davidp more than likely has no hard feelings towards G2 regarding his benching, but there is no doubt it has made him hungrier. He is going to find a team and make some Valorant magic.

#2 - Christian "lowel" Garcia Antoran

Image via ESL

Team Heretics was lead by the Battle Sage player lowel. He absolutely tore through the First Strike tournament. He was granted the MVP of all three series Team Heretics played. That granted him the overall MVP of Valorant's EU First Strike tournament.

Other teams are looking to push his squad back down a peg in 2021. He is a strong candidate but will need to perform at an even higher level than he did during First Strike.

#1 - Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Image via DreamHack

ScreaM is a player of a different level. He is the headshot master, transferring flawlessly from Counter-Strike to Valorant.

He was 12th in total kills during all of First Strike, and Team Liquid was eliminated in the first round. Team Liquid needs to get it together or make some changes.

If that happens, ScreaM will become even more of an FPS superstar. If the team can help him and push themselves toward victory during the Valorant Champions Tour, ScreaM will 100% be the top EU player and earn MVP status.