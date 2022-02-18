Valorant accidentally reveals new skin on Support Site last night, deletes it right after

Valorant might have accidentally leaked a new skin on the Support Site last night, which was deleted immediately.

Last night, an image was uploaded to the Support Site with Omen holding a melee weapon with a new skin. Data miners believe it is a weapon skin bundle that will be dropped in the game's upcoming updates.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks So this was on the Valorant Support Site and was removed last night.



This is possibly a new skin releasing in the future. So this was on the Valorant Support Site and was removed last night. This is possibly a new skin releasing in the future. https://t.co/8M4VW3ishb

The deleted weapon skin image can be a part of the upcoming Valorant battle pass cosmetic

To keep the game fresh and entertain players, developers often release several weapon skins and cosmetics with every new update of the game. These skins and cosmetics enhance the gaming experience for players and make it more attractive for viewers to watch as well.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Ride the razor’s edge of killer tech with the new Undercity Hack & Slash dual wield melee. Available in your shop right now. Ride the razor’s edge of killer tech with the new Undercity Hack & Slash dual wield melee. Available in your shop right now. https://t.co/BHRjBurmA4

Ahead of every update, developers reveal new skin images on their social sites. Players can view visual images of the upcoming updates before they drop into the game.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks Was waiting to see what riot did, and they just replaced the image (lol) If I had to guess possibly a BP skin? Not entirely sure. Only time will tell. Was waiting to see what riot did, and they just replaced the image (lol) If I had to guess possibly a BP skin? Not entirely sure. Only time will tell.

Riot recently uploaded a new melee weapon skin featuring Omen where the controller Agent was seen holding the knife in his hand. The image was deleted after it came to the notice of the developers suggesting that the skin might have been dropped in the upcoming updates.

Developers replaced the image without leaking any more information regarding the weapon skin.

However, players are still confused about when the skin will drop into the game. Some even asked if the skin will be a part of the new skin bundle in the Store or a part of the Battle pass.

If the skin finally comes into the game, players can purchase the cosmetic by spending Valorant Points (VP). If the skin comes in as part of the battle pass, it will be available for 1000 VP. Otherwise, the bundle will cost around 2930 VP to 9900 VP as all the weapon skin bundles in the game come at this price.

