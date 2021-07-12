Valorant agent Kay/O might have been inspired by Sentinels from Marvel X-Men comics

Kay/O, Valorant’s first robotic agent introduced in Episode 3 Reflection Act 1, has quickly become one of the game’s most popular picks.

Valorant has not only become one of the most played FPS Esports in the world, but it has also successfully built deep lore with rich characters and an intriguing storyline, much of which remains hidden by a veil of mystery.

Kay/O, the latest Valorant agent, has a quite interesting story, which might be inspired by the Sentinels of Marvel X-Men comics.

Sentinels - the inspiration for Valorant's Kay/O

Kay/O is the 16th Valorant Protocol agent and the 4th Initiator to join the roster. His unique abilities are quite interesting, as he can null out the opponent’s abilities. This brings an interesting dynamic as opponents are forced to rely more on weapons than abilities and shift the meta.

According to his introduction, Kay/O is described as:

"KAY/O is a machine of war built for a single purpose: neutralizing radiants. His power to suppress enemy abilities cripples his opponents' capacity to fight back, securing him and his allies the ultimate edge."

According to the in-game lore, Kay/O traveled from the future where there was a Radiant War, and Kay/O was designed to hunt down the Radiants. The storyline is similar to Marvel comics Day’s of Future Past storyline.

Days of Future Past paints a picture of a future where there was a Mutant War, due to which most of the mutants were hunted down by Sentinels. Sentinels are specially designed robots that can nullify mutant abilities.

According to the fandom wiki,

"The Sentinels were first created by Dr. Bolivar Trask, whose intention was to use them to save humanity from what he saw as an impending threat to the species' existence in the increasing number of mutants."

The storyline was also adopted as a motion picture by 20th Century Fox, as part of the X-men series of movies, more specifically the X-Men: Beginnings films series.

The interesting similarities have fans interested and wondering about the future timeline and the Radiant War. Along with some questions.

Who Created Kay/O? What happened during the Radiant War? Why did Kay/O come back in time?

It will certainly be interesting to learn more about Valorant Protocol Agent Kay/O.

Edited by Srijan Sen