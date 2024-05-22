Valorant Ares tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

The Valorant Ares is a medium-cost machine gun in Riot Games' shooter. Available at 1,600 credit points, it has a large magazine capacity of 50 bullets. It also has 100 bullets in reserve. This means the magazine can be changed twice after being emptied out. The weapon is perfect for wall banging opponents from behind surfaces.

The Ares has many dedicated skins in Valorant. Here's a tier list of these cosmetics to help you make better purchasing decisions.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Valorant Ares skins tier list

S tier

Singularity Ares (Image via YouTube/@urnotjustin/Riot Games)

The S tier consists of Valorant Ares skins that are amazing in almost all departments. These cosmetics have the incredible looks, sound, and more. While they can be expensive, they are completely worth purchasing.

Here are all the Valorant Ares skins in the S tier:

Sentinels of Light

Singularity

Oni

Magepunk

Ion

A tier

Valiant Hero Ares (Image via Riot Games)

The A tier consists of Valorant Ares skins that are pleasing to look at but may not necessarily have finishers or special kill banners.

Here are all the Ares skins in this tier:

Valiant Hero

Sakura

Gaia's Vengeance

Celestial

Divine Swine

B tier

Prism Ares (Image via YouTube/@valorantlocker7822/Riot Games)

The B tier consists of a host of skins that come with the battle pass. These cosmetics are not as visually pleasing as those in the higher tiers.

Here are all the Valorant Ares skins in the B tier:

Minima

Nunca Olvidados

Prism

9 Lives

Silhouette

Outpost

Goldwing

Hivemind

Doodle Buds

Endeavour

C tier

Titanmail Ares (Image via YouTube/@urnotjustin)

The C tier features skins that are not very popular. However, when offered with other cosmetics through the battlepass, some of them can be appealing.

Here are all the Valorant Ares skins in the C tier:

Spitfire

POLYfrog

Monstrocity

Jigsaw

Digihex

Aquatica

Titanmail

VALORANT GO! Vol. 2

Infantry

Aristocrat

D tier

Nebula Ares (Image via YouTube/@urnotjustin/Riot Games)

The D tier consists of skins that are the least visually appealing. These cosmetics also don't have any finisher or animation effects, making them quite unpopular.

Here are all the Valorant Ares skins in the D tier:

Premiere Collision

Snowfall

Nebula

Is the Ares optimal in Valorant?

The Ares is a weapon best suited to spamming in Valorant. On maps like Bind and Haven, this gun can do irreparable damage to enemy teams. However, it is something that cannot be optimally used by attackers.

The Ares is suited to defenders who are holding site and are overlooking a certain angle. Valorant Agents such as Cypher and Sova, who can reveal enemies through walls, are perfect with this weapon.

Once caught in a Trapwire, Cypher can steamroll his opponents, spamming them through walls with the Ares. Meanwhile, Sova can use the Ares to spam through the walls after scanning opponents with his dart or drone.

The Ares' high wall penetration helps when players hold an angle. It compromises mobility, but it rewards the user with great power. With its low cost, it is a good buy for mid- to long-range fights on all maps.

In conclusion, the Ares can be considered situationally optimal. Players can use it to take down enemies from behind walls to prevent themselves from taking damage.